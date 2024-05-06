 The person we support will be the MP: Dhananjay Singh - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
The person we support will be the MP: Dhananjay Singh

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2024 10:54 PM IST

BSP’s zonal coordinator Kharwar Sahab has recently come to Jaunpur, so he may not have much knowledge about this place.

JAUNPUR: Former MP Dhananjay Singh on Monday claimed that the key to winning the election in Jaunpur lay in his hands, stating that the candidate he will choose would emerge victorious and become an MP.

Dhananjay Singh (Sourced)
Dhananjay Singh (Sourced)

Regarding the future strategy, he said, “We will sit with our supporters and make a decision. The person we choose will be elected as MP from here.” He added that Dhananjay was not in the news because of BSP, but BSP was in the news in Jaunpur because of Dhananjay.

BSP zonal coordinator Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar claimed that on Sunday night, Dhananjay Singh called a senior leader of the party and said that his wife Srikala would not contest the election. Subsequently, at the instructions of BSP chief Mayawati, the party fielded Shyam Singh Yadav, who filed his nomination on Monday.

Responding to Kharwar’s statement, Dhananjay said, “I have also heard about it. There is no truth to it. I am not under anyone’s pressure. These are just rumours being spread to defame me. BSP’s zonal coordinator Kharwar Sahab has recently come to Jaunpur, so he may not have much knowledge about this place. BSP knows me well. Kharwar ji is making these statements to defend his party.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / The person we support will be the MP: Dhananjay Singh
