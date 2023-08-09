Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Thieves dig tunnel to steal cash, other things from labourer’s house in Lucknow

Thieves dig tunnel to steal cash, other things from labourer’s house in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 09, 2023 11:24 PM IST

The incident happened when the labourer was not in the house. The culprits had not been identified yet; probe underway, say police

LUCKNOW Thieves dug a 3-ft-deep tunnel and broke into a labourer’s house in Udaipur village of Lucknow’s Nigohan area on Wednesday and decamped with cash and household items, said police.

. The tunnel dug by the thieves to the house in Udaipur village of Lucknow’s Nigohan. (Sourced)
The incident happened when Ravi Kori, a labourer and driver, was not in the house. The culprits had not been identified yet, said Vinod Kumar, SHO, Nigohan police station.

“The thieves entered from beneath the house that is surrounded by a vacant plot. They stole household items and cash while a few things were found scattered in the house,” the SHO said, adding that an investigation was underway.

