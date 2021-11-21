'To make a new India': Yogi Adityanath meets Modi in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. The prime minister is on a three-day visit to the state to attend the 56th DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow.

Adityanath, who invited Modi for a meeting this morning, shared pictures of them at Raj Bhavan along with a verse. “We have set out with a pledge, devoting our body and soul, a resolution to make the sun rise, to rise above the sky, to make a new India,” the UP chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

Modi reached Raj Bhawan on November 19 and will leave for New Delhi today evening.

He attended the second day of the DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow on Sunday. Union home affairs minister Amit Shah, the director generals of police (DGPs) of all the states and Union territories, the director generals (DGs) of central police organisations and 350 other senior police officers were also present at the event.

"Took part in the DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow. This is an important forum in which we are having extensive deliberations on modernisation of our police set-up," he said in a tweet.

Notably, the meeting of the two leaders holds significance as it comes months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. According to news agency ANI, it is the first state where the Prime Minister visited for three days and is monitoring the work himself. He will also hold rallies in the run-up to the elections, ANI stated.

Elections for the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly are slated to take place early next year.