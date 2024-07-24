Two AMU employees shot at inside univ campus, 2 held

AGRA: Two staff members of Aligarh Muslim University were injured in a broad daylight shooting on the university’s campus on Wednesday. Two of the attackers were arrested, while two others managed to escape. Aligarh Muslim University. (Sourced)

AMU proctor Mohd Wasim Ali claimed that an old family dispute was the reason behind the attack, and a case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.

“The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday when two AMU employees, brothers Nadeem and Kaleem, were heading to their duties at the AMU office. When the two brothers passed near the G type quarters they were targeted by the attackers,” the proctor said.

“Nadeem was struck by three bullets in his stomach, while Kaleem was hit near his head, and both were left lying in a pool of blood. The AMU security present at the scene responded quickly, chased the fleeing attackers, and managed to apprehend two of them while the others escaped,” he added.

“Assistant proctor at AMU, Mohd Bilal rushed both injured brothers to JN Medical College of AMU, where treatment began immediately. Nadeem has undergone surgery and is under observation along with his brother Kaleem,” he further said.

The two arrested were identified as Rehan and Junaid. and the police have registered an attempt to murder case at the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh against the four suspects. Civil Lines police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar confirmed the firing incident on the AMU campus and the arrest of the two suspects. “The matter is under investigation and at first glance, it appears to be the result of old enmity,” he said.