Unlicensed factory: Former UP minister, 13 others booked; huge quantity of raw meat recovered
The Meerut police have registered a case against 14 persons, including former UP minister and BSP leader Yakoob Qureshi, his wife and two sons, after recovery of a huge quantity of raw meat and other material from Qureshi’s meat factory in Kharkhauda area here on Friday.
Station house officer (SHO) of Kharkhauda police station Dinesh Kumar said the case, under sections 420 (cheating), 269 and 270 (likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life), 272 (adulteration of food) and 273 (selling food which is unfit for consumption) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered against Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, sons Imran Qureshi and Feroj Qureshi and 10 workers of the factory.
Kumar said illegal packaging of meat was going on in the factory despite its licence being cancelled due to irregularities in its construction. However, slaughter of animals was being carried out somewhere else.
The SHO said about 6,000 kg raw meat, more than 1,200 kg animal bones and packaging material were recovered during the raid of police and other law enforcement departments on the factory on Thursday.
The ten workers caught during the raid were sent to the jail on Friday and raids were being conducted to arrest the others named in the FIR, said circle officer of Kotwali area Arvind Chaurasia.
Qureshi’s meat factory Al Faheem Meatex is situated on Hapur Road and its exports frozen meat to many middle-east countries.
Interestingly, although the licence of the factory was cancelled in 2019, it had electricity connection. The arrested workers revealed that packaging work was going on in the factory for the last 20 days and its electricity connection was restored after clearance of electricity dues.
Superintendent of police (rural) Keshav Mishra said a thorough investigation would be carried out in the case before submitting a charge sheet.
Yakoob contested the Lok Sabha election of 2019 and lost by a slender margin to his BJP rival Rajendra Agarwal. He was also an MLA and served as a minister in the Mayawati government.
-
Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner quits, likely to join AAP
The Karnataka government has accepted Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhaskar Rao's resignation on Friday. Bhaskar Rao had handed in a voluntary retirement notice based on personal grounds to also the Karnataka Chief Secretary, IAS officer P Ravi Kumar, in September last year. The Indian Express reported that Rao is likely to join politics next, and contest from the Bangalore South region in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.
-
Most Ayodhya projects to be completed by December 2023 with Ram temple
The Ayodhya administration will soon send to the state government a list of projects that are yet to be executed and detailed project reports (DPRs) of those projects that are in the pipeline to make sure that majority of them are completed by December 2023 when the Ram temple will be opened for devotees. On its part, the centre has also expedited the Ayodhya international airport project that will be constructed in three phases.
-
Soaring oil prices fuel EV sales in Pune
PUNE Rising petrol and diesel prices is pushing up the Electronic Vehicle's growing share as vehicle registration on Gudi Padwa, considered the auspicious day for purchasing new things, saw registrations of more electronic motorcycles as compared to fuel-run bikes. As per data from Regional Transport Office, Pune, as many as 1,568 electronic motorcycles were registered on April 1 and 2 while 10,268 conventional fuel-run bikes were registered with RTO in these two days.
-
2 arrested in Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs worth ₹1.85Cr
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) arrested two persons and seized MD powder (methaqualone powder) worth ₹1.85Cr from them. The duo identified as Samasuddin Azizullah Shaikh (41) and Rajendra alias Barku Maruti Pawar (29) were in a SUV from Uran Phata to Killa Junction. The duo had 1.50kg MD powder. The AHTU then registered a case against them at the CBD Belapur police station under the NDPS Act and arrested them.
-
To save electricity, BMC to set up solar-powered poles
Mumbai In an attempt to beautify the streets of Mumbai and save electricity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to set up solar power electric poles. This project comes in line with BMC's tactical urbanism plan, where the civic body aims to beautify public spaces using minimum resources. Senior officials said that the solar panels are on the topmost portion of these poles and each pole has five high-power LED lights in its tree-like branches.
