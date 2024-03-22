 U.P. assembly bypolls: SP declares candidates on three seats - Hindustan Times
U.P. assembly bypolls: SP declares candidates on three seats

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 23, 2024 05:10 AM IST

SP announces candidates for 3 out of 4 assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates declared for Dadraul, Gainsari, and Duddhi seats. No candidate yet for Lucknow East.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday declared its candidates for three of the four assembly seats where bypolls will be held between May and June.

Bypolls to four assembly seats of U.P. will be held in May and June later this year. (For Representation)
Bypolls to four assembly seats of U.P. will be held in May and June later this year. (For Representation)

The SP has fielded Avadhesh Kumar Verma from Dadraul (in Shahjahanpur) seat which will go to the polls on May 13. The seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Manavendra Singh.

Rakesh Yadav will be the SP’s choice for Gainsari (in Balrampur) seat which goes to the polls on May 25. The seat fell vacant due to the demise of SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav.

The party has made Vijay Singh Gond its candidate from Duddhi (in Sonbhadra) seat which will go to the polls on June 1. The seat fell vacant following BJP MLA Ram Dular’s disqualification after his conviction in a rape case.

However, the SP has not declared candidate for Lucknow East seat the bypoll for which will be held on May 20. The seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP MLA Ashutosh Tandon. No other party has declared candidates for the bypolls yet.

News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. assembly bypolls: SP declares candidates on three seats
