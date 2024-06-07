UP Board warns students of cyber thugs exploiting scrutiny process

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), known as the UP Board, has issued a public notification cautioning Class 10 and 12 students against cyber thugs who are trying to reach out to them with promises of increasing their marks through scrutiny. For Representation Only (HT File)

Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla on Friday cautioned candidates and their parents who had applied online for scrutiny of their answer sheets, hoping to get better marks, to stay guarded against cyber thugs.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“Cyber thugs are making malicious attempts to cheat the candidates and their parents by demanding money, luring them with promises to help increase their marks and help failed students pass the board exams. It is informed to the general public that candidates who appeared in the High School and Intermediate examinations of the year 2024 and applied online for scrutiny of their answer sheets should not fall into the trap of these thugs,” he said.

Therefore, all candidates and their parents are requested not to take any cognizance of such phone calls from cyber thugs and never fall into temptation. On receiving such phone calls, candidates and parents must immediately inform the District School Inspector of their respective district to register a First Information Report against such cyber thugs, Shukla said.