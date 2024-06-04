U.P. bypolls: SP wrests Duddhi, retains Gainsari; BJP secures Dadraul, Lucknow East

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) each secured two seats in the closely watched Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls on Tuesday, with the SP winning the Duddhi and Gainsari seats and the BJP claiming the Dadraul and Lucknow East seats. The assembly results reflect a mixed bag for both major parties, with the BJP maintaining its stronghold in key areas while the Samajwadi Party made significant inroads in others, setting the stage for intriguing political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh ahead. Samajwadi Party workers bursting firecrackers outside the party office in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

In the Lucknow East assembly seat, a traditional BJP stronghold, where by-election was held concurrently with the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, BJP candidate OP Srivastava received 142314 votes. Srivastava triumphed over his nearest Congress rival by a margin of 88656 votes, maintaining the BJP’s dominance. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Alok Kushwaha got 8256 votes, and Independent Vinod Kumar Balmiki got 1589 votes, while the NOTA (None of the Above) option received 2691 votes.

Following his victory, OP Srivastava expressed his gratitude to the voters for their unwavering support. He said, “I thank the voters for reposing their faith in the BJP. I assure everyone that I will serve the electorate with full honesty and integrity.”

The Congress candidate Mukesh Singh Chauhan, however, said “I am so thankful to those who voted for me and my party. I hope to get the love and affection of the people of my constituency in the days to come.”

In the Dadraul seat, BJP’s Arvind Kumar Singh emerged victorious over SP’s Avadhesh Kumar Verma, winning by a margin of 16,795 votes. Singh garnered 105,972 votes against Verma’s 89,177. Last time, Dadraul was won by BJP’s Manveer Singh, who defeated Rajesh Kumar Verma of SP in 2022.

In Gainsari, the SP’s Rakesh Kumar Yadav defeated BJP’s Shailesh Kumar Singh Shailu by 9,437 votes, receiving 87,120 votes against Shailu’s 77,683. In 2022, Shailesh Singh Shailu also lost to Dr. SP Yadav of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 5,837 votes.

In a tightly contested race in Duddhi, SP’s Vijay Singh edged out BJP’s Saravan Kumar by a narrow margin of 2,996 votes, securing 82,164 votes against Kumar’s 79,168. In 2022, Ram Dular Gaur of BJP won this seat after defeating Vijay Singh of SP by a margin of 6,297 votes.

