No mafia can spread terror in UP now: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said no mafia can spread terror in Uttar Pradesh and every district is now safe having its own identity. He also said the state has become the most favourable destination for setting up enterprises. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Piyush Goyal at an event in Lucknow on April 18. (Sourced)

“The state government is capable of safeguarding the interests and the capital of investors,” the CM said while speaking in a programme organised for signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up textile parks in Lucknow and Hardoi districts on Tuesday. The textile parks are being set up under the PM Mega Integrated Textiles and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme. Yogi also slammed the previous governments for making the state infamous because of poor law and order situation.

“Prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh was known for riots and crime. Today, all districts in the state are witnessing growth and darkness in every way has been eliminated. The government is paving way for UP’s development through airports, highways and proper law and order situation,” the CM said.

“Before 2107 UP was known for bad law and order as well. People feared to take the name of some of the districts. Today there is no fear in any district. Those who were threat to the identity of UP are themselves in trouble today. I assure that UP will work for the security of investors and will also give guarantee for the security of their money,” he added.

“Uttar Pradesh was known as a state of riots. Between 2012 and 2017, over 700 riots were reported in the state and between 2007-12, 364 riots were reported. However, between 2017 and 2023, no riots have been reported in UP and no curfew was clamped in the state as well,” Yogi said.

“Better law and order is an opportunity for investment and establishment of industry. Now a professional criminal and mafia cannot threaten a businessman on their mobile phone. The UP government gives guarantee of better law and order to the investors and common people,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude to the PM for choosing UP under the Centre’s ambitious PM Mega Integrated Textiles and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme, the CM said, “This move is a step towards re-establishing the UP’s ancient glory and thereby making the state the ‘new textile hub’ of the country.”

“We all know UP is primarily an agriculture state, a big population is dependent on agriculture for its livelihood. After agriculture, textile industry is the main employment generating sector. The state has the glorious tradition in textile manufacturing,” he added.

“Varanasi and Azamgarh for silk industry, Bhadohi’s carpets, Lucknow’s Chikankari and Saharanpur’s craft industry have been world famous. Kanpur was a centre of textile industry. It was counted among top five metropolitan cities in the country. Earlier, UP was considered an important state due to its industry and urbanisation,” Yogi said.

“Then came a period during which UP lost its identity. The handloom and power loom did not get their due promotion. In the last nine years after the BJP came to power at the Centre, the country moved fast on the path of development and UP also got the benefit of development in the last six years,” he added.

“During the Global Investors’ Summit, entrepreneurs from various sectors made proposals for investment. The state government got proposals for investment of ₹35 lakh crore. In coming six months, the proposal of investment worth ₹10 lakh crore will be ready for launch during the ground breaking ceremony,” the CM said.

“The MoU for investment in mega textile park has been signed between the central and state government as well as state government and the entrepreneurs. Uttar Pradesh has established itself as the best destination for the ease of doing business. The state government is committed to moving forward on the path of development. The state government has made policy for the textile industry,” he said.

“The state has developed better connectivity in the last six years. East UP is connected with the Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand region is connected with the Bundelkhand Expressway. Work is going on Ganga expressway and our effort is to connect west UP with the central region of the state. The state government is working to complete the expressway by 2025 Mahakumbh at Prayagraj,” the CM said.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal; UP MSME minister Rakesh Sachan and Union minister of state for railways and textiles Darshana V Jardosh were prominent among those present on the occasion.

