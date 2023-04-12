Make dedicated Covid hospitals functional immediately, Yogi Adityanath tells officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to make dedicated Covid hospitals functional immediately while making it clear that the coronavirus situation was under control in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a Covid review meeting. (HT Photo)

He also said masks should be compulsorily used in hospitals.

The chief minister told officials to ensure health security of every person during the municipal elections and implement measures by communicating with the State Election Commission, according to a government press statement.

Currently, there are 1,791 active Covid cases in the state and the positivity rate has been 0.65% so far in April, he said.

Shortcomings detected during the statewide mock drill held on Tuesday must be addressed, he said, adding that there should be proper arrangements for health and medical facilities in all 75 districts of the state.

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country, Adityanath reviewed the situation in the state during a meeting with the state-level Covid Advisory Committee and Team-9 -- a group of top state officials.

He sought reactivation of the Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre, a government statement said.

“The process of municipal elections has started in the state. There is also a possibility of infection spreading during the election campaign and voting. The necessary actions should be taken by establishing a dialogue with the State Election Commission at the chief secretary level in order to ensure that each voter’s health is secure and that he or she can exercise their right to vote. Covid protection kit should also be made available to the polling personnel as per the requirement,” the chief minister said.

The civic polls are scheduled on May 4 and 11. Votes will be counted on May 13.

“Covid cases have been rising across the nation. There are more than 38,000 active cases in the country, though the situation is under control in Uttar Pradesh. Not only is the positivity rate here low, but the health of Covid positive patients is also stable,” the chief minister said.

“According to health experts, this is not a situation to panic about, but to be alert and careful,” the chief minister added.

“Special vigilance is required in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Agra, and Meerut districts,” he said.

“An immediate medical facility should be made available to every suspected patient of Covid. In coordination with the local district administration, dedicated Covid hospitals should be made functional immediately in all the districts,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said the report of the state-level Covid Advisory Committee has said that there is less possibility of the virus posing any major danger to the state, but “we should adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour”.

“Elderly people suffering from serious diseases should try to avoid movement in crowded areas as much as possible. They must wear masks outdoors,” Yogi Adityanath said to officials.

He also noted that maximum vaccination has been provided in Uttar Pradesh, protecting the state from Covid.

Every oxygen plant established last year should be functional, he said, adding that ventilators provided to hospitals/medical colleges should be active and paramedical staff and anaesthetists deployed.

“A mask ensures droplets from an infected person do not travel to others. A mask user also remains safe from infected droplets,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors explaining the significance of using masks.