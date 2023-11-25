U.P. Congress extends ‘Dalit Gaurav Samvad’ by a month

: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has announced that it will extend Dalit Gaurav Samvad, its Dalit outreach that was initially scheduled to end on November 26 (Constitution Day), by a month. It was launched on the death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram on October 9. UPCC chief Ajay Rai (File)

“We will continue with the Dalit Gaurav Samvad programme for one more month. We have not been able to reach out to many influential Dalit persons so far. We are extending the programme to reach out to more people from Dalit communities,” said UPCC president Ajay Rai.

The programme is aimed at winning back the party’s traditional vote banks. The Congress has been out of power in the state since 1989.

“Against the target of one lakh persons, we’ve been able to reach out to 86,800 Dalit influencers so far. Now we have raised the target to 2 lakh. Also, we’ve increased the number of villages where Dalit chaupals will be held from 4,000 to 8,000. We are sending the list of these villages to all district units,” said UPCC organisation secretary Anil Yadav.

Yadav said the party workers were getting Dalit Mang Patras filled as part of the programme and the main demands being made included giving ‘pattas’ of lands to Dalits. He said a demand for reservation for them in the private sector and free education (zero admission fee) was also made.