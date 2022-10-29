Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asks Akhilesh Yadav to submit proof of claim on voter names or issue public apology

U.P. Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asks Akhilesh Yadav to submit proof of claim on voter names or issue public apology

lucknow news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:51 PM IST

Keshav Prasad Maurya reacted after the Election Commission asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to submit documentary proof to substantiate his allegation.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (FILE PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday asked Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to either prove his claim that names of 20,000 voters from Muslim and Yadav communities were deleted in each assembly constituency at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election or issue a public apology.

Keshav Prasad Maurya reacted after the Election Commission asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to submit documentary proof to substantiate his allegation.

Akhilesh Yadav had allegedly made the claim at the SP’s national convention on September 29, in which he was elected for a third consecutive term as the party chief. The 49-year-old former chief minister or his party hasn’t lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission.

When media persons reminded Keshav Prasad Maurya of Akhilesh Yadav asking why EC didn’t act when the remark was made, Maurya said, “The EC has issued a communication to Akhileshji over a public statement made by him, alleging names were deleted. The EC must have taken cognizance of his claim. If he has proof, he must provide them to the EC or else issue a public apology.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out