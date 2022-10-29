U.P. Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asks Akhilesh Yadav to submit proof of claim on voter names or issue public apology

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday asked Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to either prove his claim that names of 20,000 voters from Muslim and Yadav communities were deleted in each assembly constituency at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election or issue a public apology.

Keshav Prasad Maurya reacted after the Election Commission asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to submit documentary proof to substantiate his allegation.

Akhilesh Yadav had allegedly made the claim at the SP’s national convention on September 29, in which he was elected for a third consecutive term as the party chief. The 49-year-old former chief minister or his party hasn’t lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission.

When media persons reminded Keshav Prasad Maurya of Akhilesh Yadav asking why EC didn’t act when the remark was made, Maurya said, “The EC has issued a communication to Akhileshji over a public statement made by him, alleging names were deleted. The EC must have taken cognizance of his claim. If he has proof, he must provide them to the EC or else issue a public apology.”