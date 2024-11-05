UP govt rakes in 1.16L cr tax revenue in first 7 months of 2024-2025

Earnings in October 2024 were ₹2069.54 crore higher than the figures in the corresponding period last year, says state finance minister Suresh Khanna
LUCKNOW The UP government earned a tax revenue of ₹1.16 lakh crore in the first seven months of 2024-2025 with state finance minister Suresh Khanna claiming that the figures were going up consistently. The revenue was 76.6% of the ₹1.51-lakh crore target for the same period and 43.1% of the annual target.
Briefing media persons, Khanna said the state government’s revenue earnings in October 2024 were ₹2069.54 crore higher than the earnings in the same month in 2023. He said the state government clocked a revenue of ₹17111 crore as tax and non-tax revenue in October 2024 against ₹15041.46 collected in the same month in 2023.
He said GST, along with VAT, was the highest revenue earner for the government. The UP government earned GST of ₹6799.27 crore in October 2024 against ₹6266 crore in the same month in 2023. He said this was up by ₹532 crore. The state government collected ₹2171.16 crore as VAT, and this was ₹119.10 crore less than the VAT collected in same month in 2023. The growing use of e-vehicles may be one of the reasons for lesser VAT collections in October 2024, added the minister.
