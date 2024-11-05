Menu Explore
UP govt rakes in 1.16L cr tax revenue in first 7 months of 2024-2025

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Earnings in October 2024 were ₹2069.54 crore higher than the figures in the corresponding period last year, says state finance minister Suresh Khanna

LUCKNOW The UP government earned a tax revenue of 1.16 lakh crore in the first seven months of 2024-2025 with state finance minister Suresh Khanna claiming that the figures were going up consistently. The revenue was 76.6% of the 1.51-lakh crore target for the same period and 43.1% of the annual target.

The minister said GST, along with VAT, was the highest revenue earner for the government. (Pic for representation)
Briefing media persons, Khanna said the state government’s revenue earnings in October 2024 were 2069.54 crore higher than the earnings in the same month in 2023. He said the state government clocked a revenue of 17111 crore as tax and non-tax revenue in October 2024 against 15041.46 collected in the same month in 2023.

He said GST, along with VAT, was the highest revenue earner for the government. The UP government earned GST of 6799.27 crore in October 2024 against 6266 crore in the same month in 2023. He said this was up by 532 crore. The state government collected 2171.16 crore as VAT, and this was 119.10 crore less than the VAT collected in same month in 2023. The growing use of e-vehicles may be one of the reasons for lesser VAT collections in October 2024, added the minister.

