U.P. logs four new Covid cases, state issues advisory

Uttar Pradesh reported four new Covid cases on Friday, prompting the state health department to issue an advisory to all divisional commissioners and senior health officials. Among the new cases, one was reported in Prayagraj and three in Ghaziabad, according to the health department. Now, the total number of active Covid cases in the state has risen to 10.

Ghaziabad has three active Covid cases, Sambhal two, while Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Rae Bareli have one each. Till now, the state has reported 21,45,513 Covid cases and 23,717 deaths, according to state health department data.

“Due to Covid vaccination coverage, the number of new cases went down considerably. Hence, the Covid infection has been taken out from the public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) category. But the infection is surviving and cases are coming up. Hence, district-level strict monitoring is of significance,” said the advisory.

“All patients of influenza like illness and severe acute respiratory illness should be tested for Covid. If any among them tests positive via RT-PCR as well, their samples be sent for a genome sequencing test and other precaution such as contact tracing be ensured completely,” said a letter from secretary, health, Ranjan Kumar giving details of protocols to be followed at the district level.

“In case, patients of respiratory illness are reported in big numbers from a particular area, testing among community be ensured,” said the letter that has been sent to principals of all medical colleges, all chief medical officers and superintendents of all 167 district-level government hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, addressing a function at King George’s Medical University, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said U.P. has done commendable work right from Covid management to vaccination. “While many countries worked on paper only, all our data from Uttar Pradesh is online,” he said.