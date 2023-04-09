U.P. minister urges Kashi people to ensure grand success of G20 events

Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar on Sunday said with public support, the state government will ensure the success of the upcoming G20 summit meetings in Varanasi. A cyclothon was organised in Kashi on April 9 to create awareness among locals about the upcoming G20 events. (HT photo)

A meeting of agriculture working group will be held in the temple town from April 17 to 19 in which chief agriculture scientists of G20 member nations will take part. Rajbhar was speaking to media persons after flagging off a cyclothon organised to create awareness among locals about the G20 event.

He also appealed to people to present a good picture of the traditions and culture of Kashi before the foreign delegates and accord them a grand welcome. The minister also said several G20 summit meetings were scheduled to be held at various places across the country. A few of them will take place in Kashi, he added.

Rajbhar also urged the people of Kashi to actively participate in the event and help in presenting a picture of Kashi equipped with modern facilities while preserving its antiquity. The Varanasi district administration organised the cyclothon for public awareness. Starting from Circuit House on Sunday morning, the event concluded at Beniya Bagh park.

Over 3000 people, including school kids, members of various organisations, district magistrate S Rajalingam and chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal participated in the event.