UP not in grip of a fertiliser crisis, farmers gathering at centres due to panic: Shahi

Q: Why is Uttar Pradesh in the grip of a fertiliser crisis at the start of the Rabi season?

A: At present, Uttar Pradesh is not in the grip of a fertiliser crisis. Today, the state government has 1.73 lakh metric tonnes of DAP and 2.12 lakh metric tonnes of NPK in stock. Daily, around 25,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser is being sold to the farmers. Yesterday, the sale was 14,621 metric tonnes of DAP and 10,654 metric tonnes of NPK in the state. A total of 25,375 metric tonnes of DAP and NPK was sold in 75 districts.

We have 10 days’ fertilizer stock in godowns and more stock is in the supply line.

Q: Why are long queues of farmers being witnessed at fertiliser sale centres in various districts?

A: Owing to panic, farmers are assembling at sale centres. The sowing of the rabi crop will continue till January 15. The farmers will get supply regularly. They should visit the centres only when they need the fertiliser and not to stock it at home. From October 1 till mid-November, the sale of fertiliser is 5.3 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, 3.65 lakh metric tonnes of NPK, 68,000 metric tonnes of potash and 93,000 metric tonnes of SSP. Ten lakh metric tonne fertiliser has been supplied to farmers in UP. It clearly indicates that there is no crisis.

It also means 1 crore metric tonne or 20 crore bags fertilizer have been distributed among the farmers. We have data of each farmer in UP, how much fertilizer he has purchased from the centres.

Q: Why is the supply of fertiliser delayed in various districts?

A: It’s more due to the international conditions. DAP is imported from Russia, Ukraine, Oman and other Gulf countries. The Russia- Ukraine war, the Israel- Palestine conflict and Houthis problem in Yemen have disrupted the movement of the ships in the Red Sea that is main transportation route of fertiliser from Gulf countries as well as Europe.

The Houthis have looted around half a dozen ships. Fearing more attacks by Houthis, the shipping companies have diverted the transportation route. It’s a long route. Earlier, the fertiliser stocks reached Indian ports within 12 days, now it is taking 25 days. From the ports, the fertiliser is transported to Uttar Pradesh.

We do not have phosphate raw material in the country to produce the DAP and NPK. We have to import it from other countries. In UP, the farmers’ cooperatives take fertiliser stocks from IFFCO and KRIBHCO. Earlier, when there was no war in Europe and West Asia, we used to get fertilisers with ease.

Q: Recently, you met Union ministers JP Nadda and Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on the fertiliser issue?

A: Yes, I met JP Nadda and Aswini Vaishnaw to discuss maximum and regular supply of fertiliser to UP. From November 1 till today, 74 goods train rakes have been loaded to supply fertiliser to UP. On an average, five rakes are loaded daily while earlier two to three rakes transported fertilizer. There are limited rakes as fertilizer is being supplied across the country. Still, railway minister has made arrangements for regular movement of rakes to UP. The unloading of consignment has been cut down from 12 hours earlier to eight hours now.

Today, rakes carrying fertiliser are reaching Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Firozabad and Aligarh.

Q: You checked various fertiliser sale centres in Lucknow on Wednesday?

A: I checked the stocks at various centres in the district. The fertilizer stocks were sent to the centres where it was not available. At present, except two or three districts, the fertiliser is available in all the districts. In the five districts of Lucknow division, 1,74,559 metric tonne urea, 30527 metric tonne SSP, 27, 488 metric tonne NPK and 43,449 metric tonne DAP is in stock.

Q: Is there blackmarketeering or hoarding of fertiliser?

There is no report of blackmarketeering or hoarding of fertilizer in any district. We are maintaining a watch on the situation across the state and the sale of fertiliser from authorised centers is being felicitated. I am holding review meetings with officers twice daily and have constituted a separate cell to monitor the situation.

I have figures of all the districts. During a review today, it was detected that there was some problem in Moradabad. I directed the officers to ensure that rakes reach the district on priority basis. The problems in Mahoba and Hamirpur districts were also redressed. In remaining districts, there is adequate fertilizer in stock.

Q: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the state government on the crisis and problem faced by the farmers?

A: Today, in Mainpuri, 325 metric tonne DAP was in stock with the cooperatives and 412 metric tonne with private agencies was available and NPK 237 metric tonne cooperative stock and 846 metric tonne with private agencies. Total 2,000 metric tonne fertiliser is available in Mainpuri today.

Q: You raised the issue of less fertiliser allotment to UP with Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan?

A: Earlier, we had regular supply of fertiliser but due to international conditions, the supply was disrupted. We are making best efforts to ensure that the farmers get fertiliser regularly during the sowing season. The Uttar Pradesh government is in regular touch with the Central government.

Q: Will delay in supply of fertiliser have an adverse impact on rabi crop production?

A: Potato sowing is over. Sugarcane sowing regions have been also supplied adequate fertiliser stock. It takes two to three days to reach the destination. The farmers will have no problem. The UP government will supply fertiliser till the sowing season is over.

Q: The UP government has planned to promote organic farming. What is the progress?

A: The promotion of organic farming will take time. We are motivating farmers to shift to organic farming.

Q: What extra effort has been made to ensure regular supply of fertiliser by the state government?

A: I have ordered that 30% of fertilizer from the goods train rakes transporting fertiliser to private companies should be sent to the cooperatives. The cooperatives will deposit the fund in advance.