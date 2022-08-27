U.P.: Now, Prayagraj police begin crackdown on gangsters’ moveable properties

After attaching illegal immovable properties of gangsters worth over ₹350 crore, Prayagraj police have now started a crackdown on their moveable properties like vehicles as well.

As part of the drive, two bikes of former block pramukh and gangster Dilip Mishra’s son Shubham Mishra were impounded by Naini police on Thursday. The police are also trying to trace vehicles registered in names of other such hardcore criminals and their kin.

The action was taken under section 14 (1) of the Gangsters Act, said station house officer (SHO), Naini police station, Sanjeev Kumar Chaubey. “Other vehicles registered in the name of the family members of Dilip Mishra are also under scanner,” he added.

Earlier in 2020 also, police had confiscated a car that was found parked at Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s office at Chakia. The car was found to be registered in the name of Atiq’s younger brother and former MLA Khalid Azim aka Ashraf. However, the police are yet to trace other luxury vehicles that were being used by Mafiosi and their family members.

Besides Atiq Ahmad, his associates also own luxury cars. However, fearing police action many of Atiq’s henchmen have transferred the registration of their vehicles in names of their kin or friends. Police officials said any vehicle found registered in the name of the gangsters will be impounded.

About section 14 (1) of Gangsters Act

Section 14 (1) of Gangsters Act states if the district magistrate has a reason to believe that any property, whether moveable or immovable, in possession of any person has been acquired by a gangster as a result of the commission of an offence triable under this Act, he may order attachment of such property whether or not cognizance of such offence has been taken by any court.