U.P.: Now, Prayagraj police begin crackdown on gangsters’ moveable properties
After attaching illegal immovable properties of gangsters worth over ₹350 crore, Prayagraj police have now started a crackdown on their moveable properties like vehicles as well
After attaching illegal immovable properties of gangsters worth over ₹350 crore, Prayagraj police have now started a crackdown on their moveable properties like vehicles as well.
As part of the drive, two bikes of former block pramukh and gangster Dilip Mishra’s son Shubham Mishra were impounded by Naini police on Thursday. The police are also trying to trace vehicles registered in names of other such hardcore criminals and their kin.
The action was taken under section 14 (1) of the Gangsters Act, said station house officer (SHO), Naini police station, Sanjeev Kumar Chaubey. “Other vehicles registered in the name of the family members of Dilip Mishra are also under scanner,” he added.
Earlier in 2020 also, police had confiscated a car that was found parked at Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s office at Chakia. The car was found to be registered in the name of Atiq’s younger brother and former MLA Khalid Azim aka Ashraf. However, the police are yet to trace other luxury vehicles that were being used by Mafiosi and their family members.
Besides Atiq Ahmad, his associates also own luxury cars. However, fearing police action many of Atiq’s henchmen have transferred the registration of their vehicles in names of their kin or friends. Police officials said any vehicle found registered in the name of the gangsters will be impounded.
Section 14 (1) of Gangsters Act states if the district magistrate has a reason to believe that any property, whether moveable or immovable, in possession of any person has been acquired by a gangster as a result of the commission of an offence triable under this Act, he may order attachment of such property whether or not cognizance of such offence has been taken by any court.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics