UP Police book mother, brother for draping farmer’s body in tricolour
The Uttar Pradesh police have booked relatives of a 32-year-old farmer for draping his body in the tricolour before his last rites in the state’s Pilibhit district on Thursday.
Pilibhit police superintendent Jai Prakash said Baljinder Singh, the farmer, reportedly died in a road accident while he was on his way to join the farmers’ protest in Ghaziabad. His last rites were performed on Wednesday. “His family reportedly draped Baljinder’s body in the tricolour before the cremation. This is an insult to the national flag.” He added only the body of a person given a national honour can be draped in a tricolour like this. “...an FIR [first information report] was lodged against the family members,” said Prakash.
Also Read | Farmers’ protest: India may seek help from Canada in Greta toolkit probe
Baljinder’s mother, Jasveer Kaur, and brother Gurvinder Singh have been named in the FIR filed on the complaint of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, the in-charge of Sehramau police station.
Prakash said the FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act, which provides for imprisonment of up to three years. “The matter is being investigated.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police book mother, brother for draping farmer’s body in tricolour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya to review developmental projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir: Priyanka Gandhi visits kin of deceased farmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stop viewing protests as political conspiracy, Priyanka Gandhi tells Centre
- She also said that the Congress will stand by the farmers and voiced her support to the family’s demand for a judicial inquiry into the death of the farmer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bulandshahr farmers carrying water start marching towards Ghazipur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-cabinet training for UP ministers and officers, paperless budget next target
- Yogi Adityanath has also directed the distribution of tablets among MLAs before the state legislature’s budget session commenced on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM suggests reopening schools from class 6 onwards in next 10 days
- Yogi Adityanath orders assessment of Covid situation so that a decision is taken; universities asked to hold annual exams in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vande Mataram to rend air on Chauri Chaura centenary as UP targets world record
- UP government plans to make around 50,000 students recite Vande Mataram in a bid to create a world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UP government making false job claim': State AAP student’s wing chief
- AAP's student's wing chief Vanshraj Dubey said that an RTI application was filed on January 25 in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunwar Singh administered oath as acting chairman of UP legislative council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM administers polio doses at immunisation programme launch in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Booked during anti-CAA protests, AMU student banned from Aligarh for 6 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50 youth conned with fake job letters in govt hospital in UP, probe ordered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped by shopkeeper and his son in Ballia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 killed, dozen injured in bus-truck collision on UP's Moradabad-Agra highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox