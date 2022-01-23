Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP polls: AAP candidate accuses BJP of violating poll code
UP polls: AAP candidate accuses BJP of violating poll code

Alok Singh, the AAP candidate from Lucknow east assembly seat, alleged that BJP workers were carrying out campaigning by poll vehicles but he was being denied permission
Published on Jan 23, 2022 10:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the BJP of flouting model code of conduct by carrying out campaigning through vehicles and by not removing hoarding of PM Narendra Modi. Alok Singh, AAP candidate from Lucknow east assembly seat, has alleged that BJP workers were carrying out campaigning by poll vehicles but he was being denied permission.

“The BJP candidate is carrying out campaigning. Even election vehicles of the BJP are plying but I am not being allowed even to distribute pamphlets,” alleged Singh. I will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard, he added.

“I requested the Election Commission to allow me to use one vehicle for campaigning. However, my request was turned down,” Singh claimed. On Sunday, AAP workers stopped BJP’s poll vehicle in Indira Nagar and tried to ascertain whether it has Election Commission’s permission or not. They also demanded removal of a hoarding of PM Narendra Modi in ‘A’ Block of Indira Nagar locality.

Sign out