UPSNA celebrates the golden era of ghazals: Begum Akhtar’s yaadein revisited

Walking down memory lane with ghazals like Woh Jo Hum Mein Tum Mein Qarar Tha, Hamri Atariya Pe Aao and many more, a special evening Yaadein was staged in the state capital to revisit the melodious era of Mallika-e-Ghazal Begum Akhtar. Singer Gayatri Asokan

The event was conceptulised by Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy in memory of the Padma Bhushan awardee.

“Begum’s voice and music will always be celebrated among her fans. It was that time of the year when we had a reason to relive her love for ghazals. With her 50th death anniversary this year, we wanted to plan something exclusive in her memory. Singer Gayatri Asokan a well-known name in the field of music, who has contributed to Malayalam and Indian music along with singer Jazeem Sharma were invited to perform. The latter is one of the youngest ghazal singers in the country,” shared UPSNA secretary Shobit Nahar.

Ashokan’s rendition of Shakeel Badayuni’s famous ghazal Mere Humnafas Mere Humnava set the mood for the evening followed by Suna Hai Log Usko Aankh Bhar Ke and Ae Mohabbat Tere Anjaam Par by Sharma received thunderous applause.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal, Dr Devendra Kumar Tripathi, regional secretary, Lalit Kala Academy attended the event along with city’s who’s who. Also present was principal secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department Mukesh Meshram.

Ashokan was accompanied by Sangeet Mishra on sarangi, Deepak Marathe on harmonium and Rahul Kathak on tabla whereas Sharma was supported by Jatin Baswa on keyboard, Pintu Rao on violin and Rahul Kathak on tabla.