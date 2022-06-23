Uttar Pradesh: 9 of a family among 10 killed in Pilibhit road mishap
Ten people, including nine members of a family, were killed while seven others suffered serious injuries when a jeep in which they were travelling rammed into a tree near Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on the National Highway connecting Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri early on Thursday morning, police said.
Expressing his grief over the accident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured. Pilibhit district magistrate Pulkit Khare said the incident occurred when the family of one Lalmani Shukla, 65, of Gola, Lakhimpur Kheri, was returning to their home in a jeep after a four-day trip to Haridwar.
He said preliminary probe suggested that jeep driver Dilshad, 35, fell asleep while driving and the vehicle rammed into a tree at around 4 am on Thursday. The DM said the jeep driver also died in the mishap.
The other deceased have been identified as Lalmani Shukla, his wife Sarla Devi, 60, his eldest brother Shyam Sunder, 40, Laxmi, 28, wife of Lalmani’s second son Sanjiv Shukla and Rachna, 28, wife of his youngest son Krishna Pal, 33, Shyam Sunder’s son Sushant, 14, Krishna Pal’s son Anand, 3, and Sanjeev’s son Harsh, 16, and daughter Khushi, 2.
The injured included Sanjiv, 35, Krishna Pal, 33, deceased Shyam Sunder’s wife Sheelam Shukla, 37, their elder son Prashant, 17, Kripa Shankar’s wife Poonam, 32, and their two sons Praveen, 16, and Yash alias Rishu, 17.
The DM said the injured were undergoing treatment at Pilibhit district hospital while two others were rushed to a Bareilly hospital for better treatment. He said the district administration has been providing all assistance to the aggrieved family.
-
Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections: Study
The study focused on women with a minimum two-year history of persistent high-risk HPV. Patients in the treatment group received the supplement AHCC for six months, followed by six months of a placebo.
-
Light exposure during sleep linked to blood pressure, diabetes: Study
In a sample of older men and women ages, 63 to 84, those who were exposed to any amount of light while sleeping at night were significantly more likely to be obese, and have high blood pressure and diabetes compared to adults who were not exposed to any light during the night.
-
Ready to discuss pulling out of MVA, come back in a day: Sanjay Raut to rebels
New visuals from the Radisson Blu hotel in BJP-ruled Assam capital Guwahati showed that a total of 42 MLAs are present with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The rebel leader requires the support of 37 of 55 Sena legislators to split the party and keep action under an anti-defection law at bay. Earlier in the day, six more lawmakers switched sides to the Shinde-led Sena camp.
-
Have Vitamin D3 and B12 deficiency? Here's why you shouldn't take it lightly
Every cell in our body, from the brain to bones, has Vitamin D3 receptors on its surface. Vitamins D3 and B12 regulate the functions of several genes in our body. Hence its deficiency can lead to a range of symptoms and conditions. Sometimes, upping the levels of these two vitamins is all you need to feel better
-
Myths Vs Facts on Dialysis: Nephrologist shares insights
“It is only in kidney disease, that we have the option to substitute the function intermittently and yet live a reasonable quality of life. Though dialysis therapy can improve the quality of life, several myths prevail about the therapy,” said Dr Suresh Sankar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics