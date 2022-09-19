Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: Court rejects CBI closure report in Karnataka cadre IAS officer death case

Uttar Pradesh: Court rejects CBI closure report in Karnataka cadre IAS officer death case

lucknow news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 11:10 PM IST

The special judicial magistrate passed the order on September 16 on a protest petition filed by Mayank Tiwari, IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s brother who had opposed the CBI’s closure report

The court has now fixed October 14 for the next hearing in the Karnataka cadre IAS officer death case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
The court has now fixed October 14 for the next hearing in the Karnataka cadre IAS officer death case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The court of the special judicial magistrate (CBI court) here has rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation’s closure report on the mysterious death of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari.

Samriddhi Mishra, special judicial magistrate, passed the order on September 16 on a protest petition filed by Mayank Tiwari, Anurag’s brother who had opposed the CBI’s closure report.

The CBI had filed the closure report in the case twice —on February 19, 2019 and on January 28, 2021.

The court has now fixed October 14 for the next hearing.

Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was found dead under mysterious circumstances on his birthday on May 17, 2017 near the state guest house on Meera Bai Marg in Hazratganj.

A resident of Bahraich district, Anurag is survived by his parents and brothers Alok and Mayank Tiwari. He was the youngest.

Anurag was commissioner, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Bengaluru.

The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted an SIT to investigate the issue. Later, the state government ordered a CBI probe after Anurag’s family members met chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out