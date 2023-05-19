U.P. govt working on war footing for groundbreaking ceremony

The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war footing to implement the investment proposals at the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled in September or October 2023, according to a press release. The state government received investment proposals of ₹35 lakh crore through the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS-2023) held here from February 10 to 12, 2023. The UP government has shortlisted 5000 MoUs involving investment of ₹ 8 lakh crore for groundbreaking ceremony. (For Representation)

The state government has shortlisted 5000 MoUs involving an investment of ₹8 lakh crore for implementation at the groundbreaking ceremony. According to Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the investors linked to investment of ₹40,000 crore have got land to bring their investment to ground. So far, 199 investors have got land in 44 districts.

Four investors with an investment of ₹7,020 crore are setting up their units in Chandauli while an investment of ₹4,761 crore will be made in 30 units in Amethi. The UPSIDA has been given the target of implementing investment of ₹1.6 lakh crore at the groundbreaking ceremony.