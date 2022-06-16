Uttar Pradesh gears up to connect 3.5 crore people with International Yoga Day
Uttar Pradesh has geared up to ensure the participation of 3.5 crore (35 million) people in mass yoga demonstrations at 75,000 places on the 8th International Yoga Day on June 21, a state government spokesperson said on Thursday.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations for the event.
This year, the programme will also mark the 75th year of India’s independence.
“Yoga is the most precious gift bestowed by Indian sages to the world, which helps in the mental and physical well-being of people. The 8th edition of International Day of yoga will be celebrated with the theme “Yoga for Humanity”. It should be ensured to make it a grand affair in the state with participation from all 58,000 gram panchayats and 14,000 urban wards. The mass yoga demonstrations will be held at 75,000 places in the state as we mark Azadi ka Amrit year,” he said.
The chief minister further instructed to complete the target of connecting as many as 3.50 crore people with yoga.
“Live telecast facility should also be made available at places. In the Amrit Mahotsav year of independence, special events will be organised at 75 places of historical, cultural importance on Yoga Day, out of which six are in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has also made special preparations for mass yoga demonstrations at Varanasi, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Naimish Dham, Chitrakoot, Bithoor and more,” he added.
The chief minister said that elaborate preparations should be made for the mega event at six sites selected by the Central government at Sarnath (Varanasi), Residency (Lucknow), Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Fatehpur Sikri (Agra) and Hastinapur (Meerut), where Union ministers will remain present.
Besides, preparations at places of religious, historical and cultural importance like Raj Bhavan (Lucknow), Triveni Sangam (Prayagraj), Jhansi Fort, Mathura, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham Complex, Shri Gorakhnath Temple Complex Gorakhpur, Naimisharanya (Sitapur), Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Complex (Varanasi), Bithoor (Kanpur), Chitrakoot, Shravasti and Akshay Vat Vatika (Muzaffarnagar) have been made by the state government to organise yoga demonstrations.
The chief minister has also directed to seek cooperation from social and religious institutions to motivate and encourage people to actively be a part of the Yoga Day.
The chief minister further instructed that at places where ministers will not be able to remain present, the nodal officers will participate.
“Involve local public representatives and yoga instructors in all programmes,” he added.
Yogi said the proposed places for yoga practice should be cleaned and maintained. Also, compliance with Covid-19 protocol should be ensured. NCC cadets, scouts, guides and NSS volunteers will be associated with the Yoga Day. In view of the security for the event, the chief minister gave instructions for continuous patrolling by the police force. He also asked to ensure yoga practice in the police lines.
. As the nation is also celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, 75 national-level iconic sites will also be showcasing the mass Common Yoga Protocols (CYP) demonstration on June 21st while respective states will also organise similar programmes at 75 important locations as per their selection.
