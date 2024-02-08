Uttar Pradesh govt to hold groundbreaking ceremony on February 19, PM Modi to do bhoomi pujan, says Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the “bhoomi pujan” at the groundbreaking ceremony that the Uttar Pradesh government proposes to hold in Lucknow on February 19 to implement investment of ₹10 lakh crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement in the state assembly on Wednesday. He was speaking on the motion of thanks to governor Anandiben Patel’s address that was delivered before a joint sitting of two Houses of the state legislature at the Vidhan Sabha Hall on February 2.

The state government also proposes to come out with details about the total investment made and the jobs created so far following this investment in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital, he added.

He said the state government had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investment worth ₹40 lakh crore at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.

“Yes, the state government is getting ready for the groundbreaking ceremony on February 19, 2024,” said a senior officer, adding that the state government has already shortlisted the MoUs of ₹10 lakh crore to be implemented at the February 19 ceremony.