Varanasi region: Department of posts organises countdown programme for International Day of Yoga- 2022
A total of 7,335 people from 663 post offices in the Varanasi region participated digitally in the countdown programme organised for the International Day of Yoga-2022, which will be celebrated on June 21. In Varanasi, the event was held at the Malviya Bawan at BHU and Sarnath.
Varanasi Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava and postmaster general of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav participated in the programme along with Upendra Pathak, director of Malviya Bhawan, BHU. They encouraged people to join ‘Yoga Day-2022’.
MLA Saurabh Srivastava said that yoga is the invaluable and unique heritage of Indian culture and the base of good health for human beings. It is the result of the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that now Yoga Day is celebrated as a global festival.
Postmaster general Yadav said that Yoga not only keeps us away from negativity but also creates good thoughts in our minds. The importance of yoga has increased even more in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, by adopting it we all should become partners in building a healthy India.
Appreciating this initiative of the department of posts, Malviya Bhawan, BHU director Upendra Pathak said that Yoga is the philosophy of life that connects human beings with their soul and increases their mental, physical and spiritual energy.
In the programme organised at Sarnath, Yoga instructor Indal Vishwakarma and at Malviya Bhawan in BHU Yoga instructor Yogesh Bhatt gave information about the Yogasanas.
Former bureaucrat, author Madhav Godbole passes away in Pune at 85
PUNE Madhav Godbole, former Union home secretary and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS), passed away due to cardiac arrest at Godbole's Pune residence, family members said. He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, daughter-in-law Dakshina, son-in-law Mahesh, and grandchildren Aditi, Manan, Gaayatri and Taarini. Godbole took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, when he was Union home secretary and secretary, justice.
Many takers for BHU’s financial assistance loan scheme
There are many takers for Banaras Hindu University's newly launched financial assistance loan scheme to support its students from economically weaker sections. So far 103 applications from eligible students have been approved and 200 more applications are in the pipeline, BHU officials said. Around 1000 students will be provided financial assistance in the first phase. Vice chancellor prof Sudhir K Jain said the loan scheme was an attempt to help needy students continue their education.
Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused to be shifted to Lucknow today
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the security breach at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple on April 3, will be brought to Lucknow by UP Anti-Terror Squad on Tuesday after a special court of ATS in Lucknow granted his seven days custody remand for further interrogation, said senior ATS officials here on Monday. Mumbai graduate, had tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and attacked the security personnel at its gate when challenged.
SPPU students seek online option for next semester exams
The Savitribai Phule Pune University will hold its next semester examination from May 2 in the offline mode, its first after the Covid outbreak. The demand was raised by students after the Nagpur University gave both online and offline options to students to appear for exams. The Nagpur university in a notification issued to its affiliated colleges instructed to give both options to students for the semester examinations beginning mid-May.
Active cases increase by 50%, no decision on masks yet
PUNE The state has been reporting a rise in new and active Covid-19 cases since the past one week. However, the Maharashtra government is still not set on reintroducing masks as mandatory Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and will instead keep a watch on the situation for the next 4-5 days, said health officials. Despite active cases rising, hospitalisations in major cities which have reported higher caseload have not seen any significant increase.
