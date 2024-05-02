Voting for oppn alliance will be grave sin: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said giving vote to INDI alliance having Congress in its fold would be tantamount to committing ‘maha-paap’ (grave sin) because the Congress was planning to allow cow slaughter. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Addressing three public meetings in Yadav heartland having Lok Sabha seats of Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad, he urged voters to punish the Samajwadi Party for entering into an “unholy alliance” with a party inclined to harm religious beliefs.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Yogi also raised issues of inheritance tax and dynastic rule and targeted the SP-Congress alliance over their agenda of giving reservation to minorities at the cost of backwards.

“The Congress in its poll promise says it will ensure freedom to minority to have food of their choice. Everyone knows that it is only ‘gau maans’ (cow meat) which is consumed by Muslims and not by Hindus who have objection to it. Cow slaughter is banned in Uttar Pradesh. Congress should answer if it is going to allow cow slaughter,” the CM asked.

“How can any true Indian vote for Congress or its alliance partner. Vote for the BJP which has made Ram temple in Ayodhya a reality and also ensured ‘Ram Naam Satya’ for criminals in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“Do not get carried away by individual, caste, religion or any other factor but keep in mind our able PM Narendra Modi and vote for his third term,” Yogi added.

“I have been travelling all over the nation for electioneering these days. Everywhere, voters are saying ‘Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar’. Ram Temple has been constructed and the President of India offered prayers there on Wednesday. Had this been possible during the regime of the SP, the BSP or the Congress,” the CM asked.

“Cross border terrorism has been curbed to such an extent that now if any cracker is burst, Pakistan clarifies that it was not its act. India has acquired a respectful status at the global level,” Yogi said.

“Dr Ambedkar had said no to reservation on the basis of religion, yet Congress wants to transfer the benefit of reservation to minorities at cost of backward community. Congress also want to impose ‘Jizya’ (a tax imposed on non-Muslims during Mughal rule) and is in favour of inheritance tax,” he said.

“Congress is insulting Dr BR Ambedkar and along with the SP, it is pushing nation towards slavery and intends to bring Taliban-like government in the nation,” Yogi added. “BJP candidates will win both Etah and Firozabad seats and a wave of change is also flowing in Mainpuri,” the CM said.