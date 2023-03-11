Vyapam scam: Indore CBI court summons Kanpur medical college principal

A CBI court has summoned the principal of GSVM Medical College in Kanpur in connection with the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh. The principal has been asked to appear before the CBI court in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) on March 28. According to the CBI, which raided the medical college several times in the past, these students appeared on behalf of candidates enrolled for combined pre-medical tests for monetary gains. (For representation)

Dr Richa Giri, the acting principal of the college, said the notice was served in response to the college principal’s testimony regarding the students of the college who were made accused in the case.

The central agency, which investigated Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam) that conducted entrance examination for professional courses, has made 150 students of the medical college as accused in the case; 76 of them are currently out on bail.

These students are from 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013 batches.

The agents behind the Vyapam scam, in order to secure seats for their clients, took the help of students from state medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and paid them in return.

In July 2009, widespread irregularities in the exams came to light, and four years later a special task force was formed to investigate the scale of the scam. A 40-member CBI team was constituted in 2015 to investigate all the scam-related cases.