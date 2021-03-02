Woman accused of killing husband, can't be given child's custody: HC
- The court observed that there was a possibility that the mother could be convicted and the adverse impact of the event, if it were to come to pass, would far outweigh the transitory benefit the minor would derive from her mother's care and company.
The Allahabad high court has held that a woman accused of killing her husband cannot be given the custody of her minor daughter considering the welfare of the child, unless she is acquitted in the case.
Justice JJ Munir, while dismissing the petition, observed that if the mother is acquitted in the murder case by the concerned court, she would have the right to move court for her daughter’s custody, which would then be decided in accordance with law. The court passed this order on February 26 in a habeas corpus writ petition filed by a woman in 2019.
In the plea, the woman residing in Mumbai had alleged that on May 11, 2018 her husband went to his native place at Jhansi while she stayed back. On May 13, 2018, she received a call from her husband’s maternal uncle claiming some unknown person had killed her husband. However, when she reached Jhansi with her daughter, she was falsely implicated in her husband's murder case and was arrested while her daughter was taken away by her husband's maternal uncle. Since then the child was in his custody.
The court observed, "This court assumes that the possibility of conviction may be remote or not so remote, but the possibility is there. The existence of this possibility and the adverse impact of the event, if it were to come to pass, would far outweigh the transitory benefit the minor would derive from her mother's care and company."
Also Read: Reservation list for UP panchayat election to be released today
"This facet of the matter apart, the possibility that the mother might truly be a conspirator in her husband's murder, predicates a personality which would not be beneficial for the minor in grooming her about her moral values - a very important aspect of a child’s welfare. On the other hand, if the mother is innocent and is acquitted, the loss, the minor would suffer on account of deprivation of her mother's care and custody, cannot be re-compensated, but nevertheless, it is a reverse that must be accepted for the minor’s surer welfare, in preference to a contingent better, fraught with risk," further observed the bench.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman accused of killing husband, can't be given child's custody: HC
- The court observed that there was a possibility that the mother could be convicted and the adverse impact of the event, if it were to come to pass, would far outweigh the transitory benefit the minor would derive from her mother's care and company.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speed of execuyion of Jewar airport project reflects new work culture of UP: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashi BJP gets hi-tech office, Nadda calls it 'medium' for best quality values
- The new BJP office in Varanasi was built in about two year’s time at an estimated cost of around ₹6 crore, said a party leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh slams UP CM over shifting of Etawah safari lions to Gorakhpur zoo
- In a tweet, Akhilesh said that shifting of the lions was an attempt to kill the tourism industry in Etawah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSUI chief urges UP youth to join unemployment protest at Parliament on March 12
- Neeraj Kundan also lauded NSUI for winning two important posts in the recently held student union’s election at Kashi Vidyapeeth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹2,100 crores raised for Ram Temple so far: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pay bills on time, disclose actual load to get cheap electricity: UP minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP government says ₹42,700 crore loan given to about 13 lakh MSMEs in FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Statement of Indian, Hindu culture': Min Pradhan reviews projects in Varanasi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want alliance with BJP in 2022 UP polls, says RPI chief Athawale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four days after woman found burnt, four accused arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tent city to come up on sandy Ganga bank in Varanasi on the lines of Konark
- Instructions have been given to the tourism department officials to prepare the detailed project report for the tent city in Varanasi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man tries to deposit fake notes into his bank account, detained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops in UP’s Deoria told not to use ‘indecent’ songs as caller tunes
- Circle police officers and police station in-charges have been asked to strictly comply with the instructions and counsel their subordinates to ensure no undignified caller tunes were used.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMU student goes missing, cops trace location to Delhi
- Aligarh superintendent of police (SP) said the missing student was moved by road to Delhi from Aligarh and a team has been sent to the national capital to trace him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox