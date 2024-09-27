World Tourism Day: Old-world charm to mod appeal, Humara Lucknow to have it all

The aura and the old-world charm of the city’s iconic monuments have been the centre of attraction since the days of yore, but this World Tourism Day, today we help you explore the city beyond, with not one, but three parks redeveloped along with new ones being inaugurated. Visitors thronging the UP Darshan Park(Deepak Gupta/HT)

The highlight of these new- age parks is that all three spots have been conceptualised and constructed with tonnes of waste material as the primary source.

UP Darshan Park

With a tagline — Yeh park nahin dekha toh UP nahin dekha — Lucknow’s first waste-to-wonder park features small replicas of 16 famous monuments, including Bada Imambada, Jhansi Fort, Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, Taj Mahal and others, constructed using waste materials such as iron scrap. Besides, an open-air theatre, food court and other facilities will also be part of the park.

“350 tonnes of waste was used to build the monuments. The park contains 3D and 2D sculptures and monuments that are made from waste material,” said Bhupen Pratap Singh, project coordinator of the park. The place also has stalls of One District, One Product, including brass work, pottery, Chikankari, wood carving, glass work, and inlay.

Apna Jurassic Park

The first of its kind Jurassic Park, which covers approximately five acres within the Janeshwar Mishra Park, came alive just last week. The centre aims to recreate the world of dinosaurs with life-sized robotic installations that mimic the movements and appearance of these ancient creatures.

Imported from Japan and Taiwan, these robotic dinosaurs were assembled on-site, and promise visitors an immersive encounter with creatures like the Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, and Triceratops.

Indramani Tripathi, former vice-chairman, LDA, said that scrap, tyres and other discarded material are being used in constructing these models. A dinosaur that is 55-feet high and a four-metre high talking tree is also part of the park along with a cafeteria.

Happiness Park

Lucknow Happiness Park in the Chowk area of Lucknow is equipped with numerous artifacts and sculptures made from waste material. A number of selfie points tagged as popular Bollywood flicks along with colourful emoji structures can bring a wide smile on any tourist’s face. The idea was not only to renovate the old Buddha Park but to rebuild it with the best technology and planning.

In the wings

The development authority is also beautifying Globe Park and Begum Hazrat Mahal Park in the Qaiserbagh area.

The 58-year-old globe will be replaced with a stainless-steel globe – which too will rotate. “A three metre high RCC structure will hold the 6,050 kg globe. It will have a rotating mechanism, aided by a five-horsepower motor,” said an official from the LDA.