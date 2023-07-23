Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Online fraud: 94k gone in 20 minutes, 5 transactions in Lko

Online fraud: 94k gone in 20 minutes, 5 transactions in Lko

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 23, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Sudha Swarnkar, a yoga trainer, had ?94,998 deducted from her account in five transactions. She lodged a complaint with the cybercrime unit, but the police have yet to react. Swarnkar was approached by a person claiming to be a BSF personnel and asked to deposit fees through a Paytm account. The investigation is ongoing.

An amount of 94,998 was deducted from the account of one Sudha Swarnkar, a professional yoga trainer, on July 15. The victim approached the cybercrime unit of Lucknow police and lodged a complaint with Ashiana police station on Friday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
The victim’s father, an information department employee, Ghanshyam Swarnkar, said that the fraudster deducted the amount in five transactions in just 20 minutes, but the police are yet to react even after a week.

He said that his daughter was approached by a person over the phone, introducing himself as Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Pankaj Kumar Pandey on July 15 and offered to hire her for a two-month long yoga camp to be organised by BSF in the Lucknow Cantonment area. He said Pandey asked her to deposit fees for a hiring request through the Paytm account linked to her bank account.

He said that the fraudster sent her a Paytm request for 2 transaction and asked to pay the fees on it. He said this Paytm account showed in the name of Bitoli Devi, and the transaction failed. She tried making transactions through requests sent by the fraudsters again and again. By the time, she realised, an amount of 94.998 had been debited from her account in five transactions.

He said the online fraudster’s mobile phone number is still active and he is still calling again and again but the police have not reacted to the complaint yet.

The Ashiana police said the investigation in the matter is going on.

