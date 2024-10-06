Yogi Adityanath announces ban on sale of meat, liquor during Mahakumbh-2025

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that the sale of meat and liquor will be prohibited within the traditional boundaries of Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh-2025. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath performs Ganga aarti at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj. (ANI PHOTO)

He made the announcement in the presence of representatives from all 13 akhadas, including the Khak-Chowk, Dandibara, and Acharyabara traditions, at a meeting in the Mahakumbh Mela area.

The decision was taken in consideration of the sentiments of the entire Sanatan community, including sadhus, sanyasis and ascetics, he said.

“The Mahakumbh is organised under the guidance of the flag-bearing akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma and various saint traditions, with the state government acting as a partner in this sacred event where devotees arriving from around the world will be treated as esteemed guests,” he said.

“The Mahakumbh will showcase Sanatan Indian culture to the entire world,” he added.

At their interaction with the chief minister, the seers presented their demands and said officials were negligent in addressing their problems.

The seers also presented the proposals that were approved at the two-day meeting of the Akhada Parishad. The proposals included the replacement of words “Shahi” and “Peshwai” to which the chief minister said the final decision in this regard should be taken by the seers.

While the government is taking steps to maintain the cleanliness of holy rivers, support from the “sant samaj” is also anticipated, he said.

He announced land will soon be designated in Prayagraj for the “samadhi” of seers who pass away during the Mahakumbh.

The chief minister also paid tribute to Narendra Giri.

In response to the Sant Samaj’s demand for a ban on cow slaughter, the chief minister stated that cow slaughter is considered a crime in Uttar Pradesh, with penalties of up to life imprisonment for offenders. Additionally, the state government operates over 7,000 Gauvansh Ashray Sthal (cattle shelters), where more than 1.4 million cows are sheltered, he said. Through various initiatives, the government has also engaged the general public in cow protection efforts.

He expressed hope of the saint community’s support in advancing this mission of cow protection. He suggested that cow protection facilities should be established at all ashrams, and that Gauseva should be practised in every ashram.

Prioritising security for the Mahakumbh, the chief minister urged all the seers not to permit anyone to stay in their ashrams without proper verification.

Earlier, amid Vedic chanting, the chief minister felicitated all the seers by draping them with angvastram. A short film regarding the management and arrangements of Maha Kumbh 2025 was also presented before the seers.

Expressing satisfaction with the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, the seers noted that the ongoing developments in the Mela area indicate that Mahakumbh 2025 will be more grand and divine than any previous Ardh Kumbh or Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

In a situation where one country is eager to wage war against another, Mahakumbh 2025 will convey a message of peace to the entire world and the entire sant samaj is eager to contribute to this mission, they said.

OFFICIALS TO GEAR UP TO ENFORCE BAN

After the chief minister’s announcement prohibiting the sale of liquor and meat within traditional boundaries of Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh Mela, the officials are now set to decide the limits where the ban will be enforced.

The limits may be the 4000 hectares of the Mahakumbh Mela area or may also include the localities around the mela area such as Daraganj, Jhunsi, Alopibagh, Bairana, Kydganj and Sohbatiabagh. There are many liquor shops in these areas and some are quite close to Mela area. The shops are run as per the rules and with payment of fee to the Excise department.

District excise officer Sushil Mishra said though he was yet to receive any instructions, action will be taken as per the orders recieved. A senior official of Mela Authority said that a notification will soon be issued in this direction.

Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad chairman Mahant Ravindra Puri welcomed the decision. “The whole of Prayagraj should be declared a teerth kshetra and sale of liquor and meat should be banned,” he said.