Yogi Adityanath asks heads of selection boards to provide 10,000 government jobs in 100 days
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday set a target of providing 10,000 government jobs to youths in 100 days.
He issued the directive at a meeting with the chairpersons of selection boards. He asked them to expedite the recruitment process, clear the backlog and start the process of fresh recruitments soon.
Yogi Adityanath also directed the chairpersons to maintain transparency and complete all recruitments within a time frame while taking special care in selection of the agencies for conducting tests.
All the selection boards will coordinate with the state home department before conducting all recruitment examinations, Yogi Adityanath said.
The recruitment process should not be long, he said, adding that examination results should be announced on schedule. Care should be taken in the selection of examination centres, he added.
The selection boards should use technology in the recruitment process, he said. Monitoring should be done to maintain the integrity of recruitment examinations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
Those who attended Thursday’s meeting included the chairpersons of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the UP Subordinate Service Selection Board, the Police Recruitment Board, the Higher Education Services Selection Board, the Secondary Education Services Selection Board, besides the chief secretary and the additional chief secretaries of appointments and personnel, higher education and secondary education departments.
After taking oath for his second term on March 25, Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to remember the points of the BJP’s Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra- 2022 (manifesto).
He had asked them to achieve all the targets set in the Sankalp Patra within five years. The BJP had promised to provide employment to the youths in the Sankalp Patra. Immediately after taking the reins of the state again, CM Yogi Adityanath has started working on the fulfilment of promises to the people, said a state government spokesperson.
RSS leader takes dalits, tribals to Kashi Vishwanath temple for prayers
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh functionary Indresh Kumar on Thursday led a group of dalits, including women, and tribal people in offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The group of 51 first gathered at Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi on the outskirts of Varanasi. Then, they reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple with RSS leader Indresh Kumar and Sriram Panth chief Rajiv Shriguru. Dalits are protectors of the Sanatan Dharma, Shriguru said.
Rajasthan CM expresses concern over deaths in police custody
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over deaths in police custody and asked district superintendents of police to ensure that no custodial deaths take place in their jurisdictions. The chief minister asked the top police brass to take strict action against any police personnel found having any connivance with anti-social elements or criminals, a government statement said. He said the state government is strengthening and modernizing the police department with commitment.
Modi to flag off Indo-Nepal rail service on April 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between Jaynagar in Bihar's Madhubani district to Kurtha in Nepal at a function to be attended by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on April 2, said railway officials. “The function is likely to be held in New Delhi through video conferencing on April 2,” said chief public relation officer of East Central Railway, Birendra Kumar, .
Abducted son of police officer found murdered
The body of 22-year-old son of a Bihar Police officer, who was abducted four days ago from Naugachhia in Bhagalpur district, was found in an agricultural field on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Rohit Kumar, was abducted on March 28 from his native Sonbarsha village and his abductors had demanded ₹45 lakh for his release from his family, police said. Police said it seemed the abductors slit Rohit's throat to kill him.
BSP expels four party leaders in Agra division for indiscipline
After suffering a complete rout in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election in Agra division, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled four of the losing candidates from party on charges of indiscipline. BSP's Mathura district president Yogesh Kumar said “SK Sharma, BSP candidate from Mathura City, ex-MLA Raj Kumar Rawat from Goverdhan and Thakur Sonpal Singh, who had contested from Chhata assembly seat, have been expelled from the party.”
