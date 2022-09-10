Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Uttar Pradesh’s first CM Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his 135th birth anniversary

lucknow news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 09:59 PM IST

Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant presented a model for the development of the state and his contribution to the nation and the society was unparallelled, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers homage to Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tributes to the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Union home minister Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his 135th birth anniversary at Lok Bhavan in the state capital.

Pant, a Bharat Ratna, presented the model for the development of the state, Yogi Adityanath said, adding that his contribution to the society and the nation was unparalleled.

“Pandit Govind Ballabh was a great freedom fighter, who actively participated in the freedom movement under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He further said Pant’s dedication, devotion and organisational abilities made him the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in independent India, after which he also served the nation as the Union home minister.

“I bow down before him for presenting the model for the development of the state,” Yogi remarked.

Later, he tweeted, “Pt Govind Ballabh Pant’s diligence, patriotism and organisational acumen are a source of inspiration for all of us.”

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
