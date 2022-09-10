Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Uttar Pradesh’s first CM Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his 135th birth anniversary
Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant presented a model for the development of the state and his contribution to the nation and the society was unparallelled, says Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tributes to the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Union home minister Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his 135th birth anniversary at Lok Bhavan in the state capital.
Pant, a Bharat Ratna, presented the model for the development of the state, Yogi Adityanath said, adding that his contribution to the society and the nation was unparalleled.
“Pandit Govind Ballabh was a great freedom fighter, who actively participated in the freedom movement under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi,” Yogi Adityanath said.
He further said Pant’s dedication, devotion and organisational abilities made him the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in independent India, after which he also served the nation as the Union home minister.
“I bow down before him for presenting the model for the development of the state,” Yogi remarked.
Later, he tweeted, “Pt Govind Ballabh Pant’s diligence, patriotism and organisational acumen are a source of inspiration for all of us.”
-
Lucknow University launches online hostel management system to strengthen facilities for students
Lucknow University on Saturday launched an online hostel management system for strengthening facilities at all 17 hostels of the university. Speaking on the occasion, vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai stressed on reforms in student's lives. Such a system has been created for the first time at Lucknow University to help the students easily register and use the hostel facilities in a better fashion, said dean (Students Welfare) Prof Poonam Tandon.
-
Uttar Pradesh government reiterates 24-year-old order, asks for quality, timebound replies to lawmakers’ questions
The Uttar Pradesh government has reiterated its nearly 24-year-old order to ensure that quality, fact-based and timebound replies are given to the questions of members of the state legislature. The state government had given directives in this regard on September 9, 1998. It has now reiterated the directives in view of the forthcoming session of the state legislature commencing on September 19.
-
Building animosity? Noida flat owner bodies’ rules for pet parents spread alarm
In Charms County Society, where a dog allegedly bit a child in the elevator recently, the association has asked all pet parents to not use the lift with their pooches and also put a muzzle on dogs while taking them out for a walk. While those making the rules say they are being precautionary measures as fear among residents grow, pet parents rue the guidelines have been imposed without any discussion with them.
-
Sushil Modi hits back at Bihar FM for flagging SSA ‘fund crunch’
BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who held the finance portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government for over a decade, on Saturday hit back at state's finance minister Vijay Choudhary, accusing him of misleading the people by blaming the Centre for shortfall in release of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan.
-
Ex-MLC’s son held for assaulting cop
A Patna Municipal Corporation councillor, who is son of a former MLC, has been arrested for assaulting a police officer on duty, police said on Saturday. The arrested councillor, Mohammad Asfar Ahmad, is former MLC from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, son Anwar Ahmad. A local shopkeeper Mohammad Sarfaraj was detained for interrogation in a case related to attack on a police team Thursday night, in which a constable was grievously injured.
