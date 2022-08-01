Yogi govt to economically empower destitute women by honing their skills
The Uttar Pradesh government will provide vocational training to destitute women residing in about 13 shelter homes of the state to make them economically self-reliant, said an official.
“There are about 725 women residing in 13 shelter homes established by the government. We have spoken to these women regarding their interest areas and based on the same, we will be providing them with skill training. Once they complete their training, they will also be linked with employment/ self-employment opportunities,” said director, women welfare and child development Manoj Rai in a statement.
The department along with Skill Development Mission will hold joint sessions to impart training to these women.
The department has also communicated with the general manager of District Industries Centres in this context to know about the requirements of the local market to ensure that the trained women got employed locally.
The shelter homes are in districts, including Gorakhpur, Mathura, Etawah, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bareilly (two shelter homes), Kanpur Nagar and Agra.
New women shelters in three more districts
The Yogi government is also setting up new shelters for women and children out of its concern for their well-being, said a government spokesperson.
According to government’s special action plan, new shelters for women, with a capacity of 100-bed each, will be set up in Ghazipur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad at a cost of ₹20.21 crore.
Children homes with a capacity of 50-bed will be built in Agra while State Observation Home with a capacity of 100-bed will be constructed in Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Mirzapur and Chitrakoot, the spokesperson added.
-
Six, including three railway officials arrested in bribery case
Six persons, including three railway officials, were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday from four different places--Hajipur, Somepur, Samastipur and Kolkata - in a Rs 6 lakh bribery case, officials familiar with the development said, adding that a sum of Rs 46.50 lakh was also recovered from their possession. A sum of Rs. 29 lakh was seized from a businessman in Kolkata.
-
Bihar poll panel plans drive to link voters’ Aadhaar with electoral rolls
Bihar's state election commission will embark on a special drive to link Aadhaar database of the electors with the electoral rolls on a voluntary basis, chief electoral officer (CEO) HR Srinivasa said here on Monday, adding that the drive will begin on September 4 and continue till December on different schedules. The electors can add Universal Identification Authority of India verified details of their Aadhaar through various software applications.
-
Gaya man’s samples sent for monkeypox test to AIIMS-Delhi
The Bihar health department on Monday sent its first sample to test for monkeypox after a 22-year-old migrant labourer from Gaya was reported to have its symptoms, said state health officials. The samples have been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. It could take up to 36 hours to get the result, said state health officials. Bihar does not have testing facility for monkeypox.
-
Noted Prayagraj doctors turn ‘Kanwarias on cycles’ this Shravan
A group of about 20 eminent doctors of Sangam city went on around 130 km-long kanwar yatra on their bicycles from Prayagraj to Varanasi on Sunday. Members of a cycling group named “Two-Wheels Thrill”, the medicos left Prayagraj in the wee hours of Saturday and reached Varanasi same day in the evening. Remarkably, all the doctors were over 40-year-old and few like renowned pediatricians Dr JV Rai and Dr Anil Shukla are in their mid-60s.
-
2 arrested for attacking woman over ₹200 at Kalyan station
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a sharp blade by two men at Kalyan railway station road after she refused to give them ₹200. According to the police, the woman was standing at the station premises when the two approached her. The woman registered a complaint against the two. The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan checked the CCTV footage in the area and got an image of the two who attacked the woman.
