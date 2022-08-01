Yogi govt to economically empower destitute women by honing their skills

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide vocational training to destitute women residing in about 13 shelter homes of the state to make them economically self-reliant, said an official.

“There are about 725 women residing in 13 shelter homes established by the government. We have spoken to these women regarding their interest areas and based on the same, we will be providing them with skill training. Once they complete their training, they will also be linked with employment/ self-employment opportunities,” said director, women welfare and child development Manoj Rai in a statement.

The department along with Skill Development Mission will hold joint sessions to impart training to these women.

The department has also communicated with the general manager of District Industries Centres in this context to know about the requirements of the local market to ensure that the trained women got employed locally.

The shelter homes are in districts, including Gorakhpur, Mathura, Etawah, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bareilly (two shelter homes), Kanpur Nagar and Agra.

New women shelters in three more districts

The Yogi government is also setting up new shelters for women and children out of its concern for their well-being, said a government spokesperson.

According to government’s special action plan, new shelters for women, with a capacity of 100-bed each, will be set up in Ghazipur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad at a cost of ₹20.21 crore.

Children homes with a capacity of 50-bed will be built in Agra while State Observation Home with a capacity of 100-bed will be constructed in Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Mirzapur and Chitrakoot, the spokesperson added.