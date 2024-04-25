Yogi hits back on Dimple’s ‘mangalsutra’ remark

Agra Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday raised issue of ‘pariwarwad’ (dynastic rule) and asked if there were no Yaduvanshis capable of contesting elections for the Samajwadi Party other than those from the Saifai family. He mocked the status of Shivpal Yadav in SP and endorsed the stand taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reservation given to Muslims on the basis of religion from the OBC share . CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh at a public meeting in Jaswant Nagar on Thursday. (HT)

Yogi was addressing a public meeting in Jaswant Nagar of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Samajwadi Party general secretary Shivpal Yadav is MLA from Jaswant Nagar while Dimple Yadav, wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is Member of Parliament and now in contest with Jaiveer Singh, MLA from Mainpuri Sadar and minister in Yogi cabinet.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The CM adopted an aggressive tone and sharply reacted to a recent comment by SP candidate from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav. In Unnao on Wednesday, in a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mangalsutra’ remark, Dimple had said the BJP should answer who snatched the ‘mangalsutra’ of wives of army jawans killed in Pulwama five years ago.

It may be recalled that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been taking a jibe on Congress manifesto promising redistribution of wealth. The issue was raised by the CM in Mainpuri on Thursday.

“ The Samajwadi Party should itself give an account of killings of innocents in their tenure and talk about ‘mangalsutra’ of widows of slain MLA Krishnanand Rai, lawyer Umesh Pal and Raju Pal who came from backward community. SP is answerable to Alka Rai, Pooja Pal, Jaya Pal and widows of kar sewaks who were fired upon in Ayodhya during SP rule in Uttar Pradesh,” said Yogi .

“The SP leader (Dimple Yadav) should answer about ‘mangalsutra’ of six innocents killed with Krishnanand Rai. Mafia patronised by SP killed Nand Kishore Rungta, the international treasurer of VHP after kidnapping him . What happened to his widow?” roared Yogi blaming the SP for not repenting for its misdeeds.

“ Can’t the Samajwadi Party find any candidate among Yaduvanshis away from the family leading the party? SP president (Akhilesh Yadav), office-bearers and now candidates in the election are all from one family,” mocked the chief minister.

“The Congress gave reservation to minority and SP, BSP were supporting UPA regime at the centre,” alleged Yogi who also targeted the Congress over its plan for redistribution of property, mentioned in its manifesto.

“Late Kalyan Singh was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and spent his life in service to Lord Ram. When former chief minister and founder of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh died, I went to his village Saifai to attend last rites. PM Narendra Modi also expressed grief. However, SP president (Akhilesh Yadav) chose not to say a word of condolence about Kalyan Singh but was happy reciting ‘fatiha’ at the grave of a mafiaso who recently died.”

Taking a jibe on national general secretary of Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav , chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath said that he felt pity on the plight of ‘chacha’ Shivpal Yadav.

“He has reduced his status to one having churan (prasad distributed) at ending of Bhagwan Satya Narain katha. He used to be a trusted lieutenant of party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav as well as being his brother and had a say . Now he has lost all his status and is not even provided chair to sit and opts for ‘hathha’ (handle) of a chair. Shivpal Yadav should consider serving the nation on an appropriate platform,” Yogi said.

“On the one hand PM Narendra Modi fighting for making India an ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) nation and on other hand for the SP, Congress and INDIA alliance besides the BSP, family members’ interest is paramount,” said the CM.

“Ask the Samajwadi Party leaders if they were not happy and why did they boycott the installation ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The masses will never accept parties joining hands with INDIA alliance who have challenged the very existence of Lord Ram and Krishna,” said Yogi speaking in Jaswant Nagar in the heart of Yadavland where the SP has never lost an election.

“Decades ago, former PM late Indira Gandhi raised the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ and now after so long, her grandson (Rahul Gandhi) raises the same slogan. We should ask them what they (Congress) have been doing to implement the slogans in all these years and decades,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing a public meeting in the presence of PM Modi, the CM sought support for SP Singh Baghel and Rajkumar Chahar contesting from Agra and Fatehpur Sikri.

“The fight is between those dedicated to realising ‘developed India’ and those betraying the country. After coming to power, they attempted to deprive OBCs, SC-STs, and the underprivileged of their rights. Our borders are now secure and India has been freed from terrorism and naxalism. Besides, significant development has taken place,” said the CM in Agra.

Yogi highlighted that during the ‘Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav’ year, PM Narendra Modi had urged the nation to embrace Panch Pran (five pledges), which included ending the traces of slavery in India, respecting the heritage and working together with every Indian to carry forward the concept of a self-reliant and developed India.