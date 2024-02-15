Yogi: Society to be stronger with increasing economic, political capabilities of women

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the society would become stronger with increasing social, economic and political capabilities of women. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darbar in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

When India would be celebrating its centenary celebrations of independence in 2047, a self-reliant, safe and respectful society for women would be the feature of a developed India, he said addressing a gathering at Nari Shakti Vandana Programme at Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium on Thursday.

He emphasised that support of each sector and each citizen was necessary for making India a developed country, and with 33% reservation in parliament, representation of women would increase in all spheres of life.

Adityanath said the state government had provided ₹54.24 crore as short-term loans to 3,617 women in Gorakhpur district connected with self-help groups. In addition to this, 38,866 houses had been provided to women.

Asserting that the government was committed to women welfare, the chief minister said in Gorakhpur itself 63,563 widows, 54,062 elderly women and 6,094 physical challenged women were getting pension.

‘ANNOUNCEMENT ON TOTAL ERADICATION OF ENCEPHALITIS SOON’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the previous regimes for “ignoring the development of the eastern region of the state” as he inaugurated the solar rooftop plant at Baba Raghav Das Medical College and laid the foundation stone of the administrative building.

He said there was a time when BRD Medical College was the only medical center in eastern UP and “suffered from neglect by those in power.” He added, however, that the situation had improved since his party came to power.

Adityanath said that resources and manpower that were previously used in controlling deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) were now being utilised for quality healthcare after total control over encephalitis.

He said BRD Medical College had emerged as a successful model in containing the dreaded disease and indicated that the announcement of total eradication of encephalitis would be made soon.

Adityanath said in 1997, when the college was facing threat of derecognition from Medical Council of India, he filed an affidavit for fulfilling the shortcomings to restore the recognition.

The chief minister asserted that the situation had changed with the establishment of the Regional Medical Research Centre and paediatrics ward equipped with all facilities. He said with little efforts of staff, BRD Medical College could be at par with AIIMS Gorakhpur.

The CM also inaugurated a roof top solar plant at the medical college. With a roof-top solar energy plant, BRD Medical College would save ₹72 lakh per annum on energy consumption.

NO INJUSTICE WILL BE DONE TO ANYONE: ADITYANATH

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday “affirmed his unwavering commitment” to protecting the rights of the underprivileged and said that no poor person would face eviction during his government’s tenure.

The CM stated that his government would ensure safeguarding of the land belonging to the impoverished and provision of concrete housing facilities under either the PM Awas Yojana or the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana for those yet to secure a permanent residence.

Adityanath was speaking at the Janata Darshan held at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises and attended by around 500 people, according to a press statement issued by the state government.

The CM heard the problems and grievances of the people attentively and directed officials present at the Janata Darshan to address the issues raised, promptly and satisfactorily. He forwarded people’s applications regarding various issues to the respective authorities, along with instructions for expeditious and equitable resolutions of all their problems.

In response to complaints regarding land encroachment by nefarious elements, Adityanath emphasised that the weak and vulnerable would not be subjected to oppression under his administration. He instructed both the administrative and law enforcement personnel to identify the culprits and take stringent legal action against them. The CM affirmed full governmental support for individuals requiring financial assistance for medical treatment. Input from PTI