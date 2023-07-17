11-year-old girl found dead in school washroom; no foul play suspected

Navi Mumbai: An 11-year-old girl from class VI was found unconscious in the school washroom on Saturday and was declared dead at the Vashi General Hospital around 11am. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigations are on. (Stock Pic)

According to police, the deceased girl, Mugdha Mahendra Kadam, a resident of sector 17 in Koparkhairane, was diabetic and needed regular checkups every three months.

The incident happened at St Mary’s Multipurpose High School and Junior College in Vashi. “She had type A diabetes which was a genetic disorder. At the time of the incident, kadam’s father was in Delhi, and her mother, a homemaker, was not in a state of mind to talk. Nobody has approached with any complaint, and prima facie, there is no foul play,” senior police inspector Shashikant Chandekar from Vashi police station said.

On Saturday morning, Kadam, as usual, went to school. When she went to the washroom during school hours and did not return for a long period, one of the students in her class informed the teacher.

“The teacher informed the ayah to check in the washroom and found that one of the cubicles was locked from inside, and there was no response. They broke open the washroom door and found the child unconscious there,” assistant police inspector Kamlakar Sontakke from Vashi police station said.

The doctors have kept the cause of death reserved and have further sent viscera for forensics.

Father Abraham Joseph, the Principal of the school, was unavailable to give any comments.