Thane civic body is looking for the dog involved in 13 dog bite incidents in Mumbra. (For representational purposes only) (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT FILE PHOTO)
13 dog bite cases in 3 hours in Mumbra; Thane civic body in search of dogs involved

Within three hours, 13 dog bite incidents occurred in Mumbra on Sunday evening; Thane Municipal Corporation’s dog van is in search of the dog responsible for the bites
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:20 PM IST

Within three hours, 13 dog bite incidents occurred in Mumbra on Sunday evening. Seven victims were at Bilal Hospital in Mumbra for treatment on Sunday night. The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) dog van is in search of the dog responsible for the bites.

“We received complaints over the phone from residents. We immediately appointed a dog van to catch the dogs as complained by the residents. But the dog van is yet to spot the said dog. Officials have visited the spot and are enquiring if one or more dogs were involved in the incident,” Dr Kshama Shirodkar, veterinary officer, TMC.

