Minor biker rams into auto, run over by bus in Nerul

ByRaina Assainar
Apr 08, 2023 12:09 AM IST

The deceased – identified as Vivek Shyam Patwa – was a resident of Sai Wadi, Karave. He had appeared for his last class 12 board exam on Thursday and later in the evening, he left home with the bike that belonged to his cousin brother.

Navi Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy from Karave, Nerul, died on Thursday after he rammed his bike into a stationary autorickshaw and fell, after which an NMMT bus ran over him.

The auto driver has been identified as Kisan Manohar Shyamsundar, 38, a resident of Karava and the bus driver as Ravindra Rajendra Wagh – a resident of Shiravane village. The duo has been booked under section 279 (driving or riding in a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. (HT PHOTO)

“His cousin stayed with the family of Patwa, however, he was out of town. After his exams, he left home with the bike,” police sub-inspector Dayanand Vanave from Nerul Police Station said.

“While on his way from Karave to Nerul, there was an autorickshaw stationed opposite the Nerul gymkhana. The boy rammed into the vehicle and fell. At the same time, an NMMT bus that was coming from behind, ran over him, killing him on the spot. The boy was not wearing a helmet,” he added.

“The mother never allowed him to take the bike. She kept opposing it, but he took the bike. The family is in extreme shock,” a nearby resident said.

Meanwhile, the police have booked the auto driver for not putting up any sign while leaving his vehicle on the roadside and the bus driver for negligence.

The auto driver has been identified as Kisan Manohar Shyamsundar, 38, a resident of Karava and the bus driver as Ravindra Rajendra Wagh – a resident of Shiravane village. The duo has been booked under section 279 (driving or riding in a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

As per the police, they are investigating if the parents were aware of their son riding a bike without a license and would take action accordingly. The deceased has a younger brother. While his father Shyam repaired water filters, his mother Asha was a homemaker. The boy studied at People’s Education Society School in Belapur.

