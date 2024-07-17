 1,813 booked for wrong-side driving across the city | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
1,813 booked for wrong-side driving across the city

ByMegha Sood
Jul 17, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Mumbai traffic police crackdown on wrong-side drivers caught 1,813 motorists, lodged 1,798 offences last month, seizing licenses for cancellation.

MUMBAI: As part of a special crackdown on wrong-side drivers across the city, the Mumbai traffic police caught 1,813 motorists and registered 1,798 offences last month.

In the month-long drive, FIRs were lodged at different police stations across the city against these motorists. Police officers also seized their licenses which will be sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for cancellation and suspension.

The drive, which started on June 15, went on till July 14. According to traffic police officers, it will continue indefinitely to check the menace of wrong-side driving, that is rampant in the city, often causing fatal accidents. The traffic police lodged FIRs under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving or riding, which can attract a punishment of up to six months jail or a fine of 1,000, or both.

The crackdown was initiated, as for a long time, traffic police had been receiving complaints of wrong-side drivers causing traffic bottlenecks and accidents.

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
