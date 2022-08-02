2 arrested by Navi Mumbai police in ₹362Cr drug haul that has links to Afghanistan, Dubai
Investigations by Navi Mumbai crime branch into the ₹362Cr drug haul has revealed that the drugs were found to have links to Afghanistan and Dubai.
The police found that the shipping container was in Afghanistan for seven months before it went to Dubai and then came to Navi Mumbai. The police suspect that the drugs would have been hidden inside the door frame in Afghanistan itself. Two accused have been arrested in the case and more are wanted.
The drug consignment hidden in the metal frame of a shipping container was seized on July 14 by Navi Mumbai Police from a logistics firm in Ajivali, Panvel.
According to sources in the crime branch, the container was purchased by a company in Dubai in April 2021, after which it was sold to another company in Afghanistan in the same month. The container stayed in Afghanistan till November before it was again sold to a Dubai company and then sent to JNPT, Navi Mumbai.
“When we checked the trail of the container, we realised that it stayed in Afghanistan for a longer period, hence we assume that the camouflaging of the container by opening up the joints of the door frame, filling it with the drugs and then welding it back to make it look normal were all done there,” the source said.
The container reached Navi Mumbai in December 2021 and since then it has been there. The container that had drugs hidden in the door frame was carrying marbles. In the investigations, police found that it was ordered by a businessman in Delhi.
“We nabbed two accused after seizing the drugs and more accused are wanted,” Shailesh Pasalwar, Assistant Commissioner of Police from Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai, said. The accused arrested are Harsimran Sethi (37) from Delhi, who ordered the consignment, and his aide, Mahendra Singh Rathod (40) from Mundra, who worked as a clearing agent.
According to police, Sethi has claimed his documents have been misused but police have learnt that one of the wanted accused in the case was known to Sethi and the duo has dealt in 55 consignments earlier. Sethi, who usually imports only rock salt and dry dates, had for the first time dealt in marble import, said police.
No policy on reservation for transgender persons in jobs: MSETCL to HC
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd, also called Mahatransco, told the Bombay high court (HC) that it does not a policy in place to reserve positions for transgender applicants. The state transmission utility stated this in a response to a petition filed by a transgender person seeking the court's direction to the company to offer reservation.
Travel agent arrested for selling bizman 12 fake flight tickets
Mumbai A travel agent has been arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of ₹10 lakh by giving him fake flight tickets to the United States of America for him and his family. Swapnil told the police that between 2017 and 2019, the accused had provided him and his family members 12 fake tickets. In 2019, he followed the same modus operandi and sold them fake tickets for a Maldives trip.
UP sanctions ₹797 cr for beautification of Ram temple area in Ayodhya
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government will beautify the Ram temple area in Ayodhya on the pattern of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Corridor with the state cabinet on Tuesday approving a ₹797.68-crore proposal for the renovation and widening of roads leading to the Ram temple. “We will develop the area in Ayodhya on the pattern of KV Corridor,” said minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh while briefing media persons about the state cabinet's decisions.
CWG gold medallist Achintya Sheuli: A rickshaw puller’s son who lost father at 12
Achintya Sheuli, who won the gold medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022, did not have the money to afford even a samosa worth ₹10 during his training session, his mother Purnia Sheuli said on Tuesday as her eyes turned bleary out of emotion. Achintya Sheuli, 20, lives with his brother Alok, 28, and mother Purnima, in a shanty at Deulpur in West Bengal's Howrah district, around 30 km west of Kolkata.
UP’s corridors of power abuzz with talks about VRS by 3 IAS officers
LUCKNOW The corridors of power in Uttar Pradesh are abuzz with talks about three IAS officers of the state cadre seeking voluntary retirement. The three IAS officers, who have sought voluntary retirement, include Renuka Kumar (1987), Juthika Patankar (1988) and Vikas Gothalwal (2003). Those aware of the development said Renuka Kumar, who was on deputation to the centre, sought VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) a bit before her repatriation to the UP cadre.
