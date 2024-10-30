MUMBAI: Several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders lost their valuables on Monday when party chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray filed nomination from Mahim seat for the upcoming Assembly elections. The police said they have arrested two members of a gang from Telangana, who had come to the city to steal valuables during political rallies. 2 arrested for stealing gold chains in MNS procession

According to Dadar police, MNS leaders and workers had traveled from Siddhivinayak Temple via Agar Bazaar to D’Silva School in Dadar West with Amit Thackeray for his nomination filing, and the first case was lodged by Sanket Dhanu, 36, a MNS leader from Mahim.

“While he was going with the MNS team towards D’Silva School, he realised that his 10-gram gold chain was missing,” said a police officer from Dadar police station. Similarly, another leader, Ninad Pawar, 34, a resident of Bhawani Shankar Road, Dadar West, also realised his gold chain was missing.

“More than 4000 party workers had gathered, and taking advantage of the crowd, someone pulled our gold chains,” said Dhanu. “We caught hold of two people and handed them over to the police.”

The police said the two accused are Sinu Kamble and Sunil Hatagade, both from Andhra Pradesh. “They are part of a gang that travelled from Hyderabad to Mumbai. We could not recover the valuables as other gang members managed to flee with those. We have launched a manhunt to nab them,” said a police officer.

The police also said the accused, who were arrested in the past in the city in similar cases, have been booked under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.