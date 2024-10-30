Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 arrested for stealing gold chains in MNS procession

ByVinay Dalvi
Oct 30, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders lost valuables during Amit Thackeray's nomination rally; police arrested two Telangana gang members involved.

MUMBAI: Several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders lost their valuables on Monday when party chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray filed nomination from Mahim seat for the upcoming Assembly elections. The police said they have arrested two members of a gang from Telangana, who had come to the city to steal valuables during political rallies.

2 arrested for stealing gold chains in MNS procession
2 arrested for stealing gold chains in MNS procession

According to Dadar police, MNS leaders and workers had traveled from Siddhivinayak Temple via Agar Bazaar to D’Silva School in Dadar West with Amit Thackeray for his nomination filing, and the first case was lodged by Sanket Dhanu, 36, a MNS leader from Mahim.

“While he was going with the MNS team towards D’Silva School, he realised that his 10-gram gold chain was missing,” said a police officer from Dadar police station. Similarly, another leader, Ninad Pawar, 34, a resident of Bhawani Shankar Road, Dadar West, also realised his gold chain was missing.

“More than 4000 party workers had gathered, and taking advantage of the crowd, someone pulled our gold chains,” said Dhanu. “We caught hold of two people and handed them over to the police.”

The police said the two accused are Sinu Kamble and Sunil Hatagade, both from Andhra Pradesh. “They are part of a gang that travelled from Hyderabad to Mumbai. We could not recover the valuables as other gang members managed to flee with those. We have launched a manhunt to nab them,” said a police officer.

The police also said the accused, who were arrested in the past in the city in similar cases, have been booked under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //