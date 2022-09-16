23-year-old man robbed of 1.34 lakh by drug addicts near Bandra talao

Four drug addicts beat up a 23-year-old man and robbed him of ₹1.34 lakh near Bandra talao on Thursday afternoon. The police have registered a case of assault and are searching for them.

The incident occurred at 2 pm when Ejaz Shaikh, who works for his brother’s online money transfer business, was on his way to a bank on Hill Road. Ejaz in his statement to the police said that he was carrying ₹1.22 lakh his brother Jamil had handed him from his business collection for the day.

On the way, he met his friend Mustak Khan, 22, and the two went to a tea stall for a chat.

Meanwhile, one Siddharth Mane, his brother Sahil, and two others approached the duo. “Since I have been staying in the locality for the last several years, I know the men and am even aware of their drug addiction problem,” Ejaz said.

Police officers said the four asked him to move away from the spot as they wanted to consume drugs. When Ejaz refused to budge, the men began hurling abuses and slapped him.

Soon after, the complainant asked his friend to take his cash bag and wait near the pond. “The four snatched the bag and removed ₹1.22 lakh from it. When Ejaz resisted, the men assaulted him and, in the process, injured his arm,” an officer from Bandra police station said.

The four then picked up bamboo sticks from the roadside and bashed Ejaz up further. The accused then fled with the cash and Ejaz’s mobile phone worth ₹12,000.

His friend called up Jamil and also reported the incident to the police, and rushed Ejaz to Bhabha hospital.