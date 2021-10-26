24-hour water cut in Mumbai from today. Check areas affected

Mumbai's water supply will be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to repair works to be taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at its water pumping station at Bhandup and Pise Panjrapur Complexes.

According to BMC officials, maintenance work is scheduled for the replacement of two 1,200mm diameter sluice valves at the 1910 MLD pumping station of Bhandup Complex and replacement work of Stage 3 pump set at Pise Panjrapur Complex will also be carried out. Apart from this, the BMC also plans to attend leakages on 1,800mm diameter water mains.

Owing to this, on Tuesday between 10am and 10pm there will be a 15 per cent water cut in all of the city and suburbs. There are also works proposed to arrest leakages at Powai on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 10am next morning. It will result in a complete stoppage of the water supply in areas under K/East, S, G/North and H/East wards of the BMC.

The areas to be affected due to water cut are Chakala, Prakash Wadi, Ramkrishna Mandir Road, JB Nagar, Bagarkha Road, Kanti Nagar in K East ward, Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road in G North and Bandra Terminal in H/East Ward. Owing to the situation, the BMC has appealed to citizens to cooperate by storing sufficient water stock in their house for Tuesday and Wednesday. "All citizens are hereby requested to store water and co-operate with BMC," said the civic officials, reports news agency PTI.

Earlier, the BMC announced a cut in water supply in a few areas of the city from October 5-7. The decision to curtail the water supply was taken due to routine maintenance work undertaken by the BMC.

The BMC has been undertaking routine maintenance work to ensure the city keeps receiving good quality of water in sufficient amounts.