24-year-old Thane B.Pharm student dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2024 08:40 AM IST

According to officials, the incident occurred late Tuesday evening when he was alone at home. The parents reached home around 8pm and were shocked to see him hanging. He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival

A 24-year-old B.Pharm student died by suicide on Tuesday evening after hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his residence in MHADA Colony, Vasant Vihar, Thane, said police sources.

He was the son of a woman police constable attached to the Thane police Commissionerate, added the police.

According to officials, the incident occurred late Tuesday evening when he was alone at home. The parents reached home around 8pm and were shocked to see him hanging. He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Chitalsar police officials reached the spot and completed the panchnama. An officer said, “We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. We have yet to check his mobile phone and other details to find out the reason behind his extreme step. We are investigating further in the matter.”

API suicide in Vakola

An assistant police inspector died by suicide by hanging himself on the terrace of T5 building in the new police quarters in Vakola on Tuesday evening, said police sources.

Police sources said the police officer was identified as Prahlad Madhukar Bansode, 42. He was a resident of the same building and the incident took place around 5 pm. He was taken to VN Desai hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police sources said he was in depressed over his transfer.

