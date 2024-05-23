27-year-old woman found dead in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar: A 27-year-old woman, residing on Malanggad Road, was discovered deceased in the Ulhasnagar area. Her body was found on an unoccupied floor of a commercial building near the Ulhasnagar railway station, with her chappals scattered on different floors. Identified as Gulmohar Ansari, her Aadhar card was located nearby. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she lived alone near Malanggad. HT Image

According to police officials, the woman worked as a waitress at a restaurant. An officer said, “Upon reviewing CCTV footage of the area, we observed the woman entering the building, possibly in an inebriated state. We discovered a piece of paper in her pocket containing contact numbers. We are currently investigating those contacts and have sent the body for postmortem examination.” The local police have filed an accidental death report.