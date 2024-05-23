 27-year-old woman found dead in Ulhasnagar | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

27-year-old woman found dead in Ulhasnagar

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2024 06:52 AM IST

27-year-old Gulmohar Ansari found dead on unoccupied floor near Ulhasnagar station. Worked as a waitress. Police investigating after discovering her body.

Ulhasnagar: A 27-year-old woman, residing on Malanggad Road, was discovered deceased in the Ulhasnagar area. Her body was found on an unoccupied floor of a commercial building near the Ulhasnagar railway station, with her chappals scattered on different floors. Identified as Gulmohar Ansari, her Aadhar card was located nearby. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she lived alone near Malanggad.

HT Image
HT Image

According to police officials, the woman worked as a waitress at a restaurant. An officer said, “Upon reviewing CCTV footage of the area, we observed the woman entering the building, possibly in an inebriated state. We discovered a piece of paper in her pocket containing contact numbers. We are currently investigating those contacts and have sent the body for postmortem examination.” The local police have filed an accidental death report.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 27-year-old woman found dead in Ulhasnagar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On