29-year-old biker dies in hit-and-run in Palghar
A 29-year-old biker, Sagar Patil, was killed in a hit-and-run in Palghar. The car driver, Sachin Survase, was later apprehended and charged with negligence.
PALGHAR: A 29-year-old biker, Sagar Gajanan Patil, was killed in a hit-and-run near Manor in Palghar district late on Thursday night, when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit his bike.
The biker was returning to his home in Manor from his workplace when the accident occurred near the bridge across the Haat river around 12.30 am, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist who was flung a few metres away because of the impact of the crash.
The driver of the car and three others in the vehicle fled from the spot after the accident. The police later apprehended the car driver, Sachin Survase (32), from a nearby hotel.
The police are investigating the accident, and the accused has been charged for causing death by negligence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Relatives of the deceased have claimed that the driver of the car was drunk when the accident took place.
Satish Shivkar, police inspector attached to the Manor police station, said that an FIR has been registered, and that the statements of the people who were traveling in the car suggest that the driver was driving the vehicle rashly.
