3 arrested from Lucknow for 2-crore heist at Mira Road jeweller showroom

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police along with special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested three accused — Dinesh Nishad, Shailendra Kumar and Vinay Kumar — from Lucknow, UP in connection with the January 7 jewellery heist at S Kumar Gold and Diamonds showroom in Shanti Nagar in Mira Road. The accused had fled with diamond, gold and other ornaments worth around ₹2 crore.

“We have recovered gold worth ₹35 lakh, ₹1 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, two countrymade revolvers and cartridges from the accused. More arrests are possible in the case,” said a police officer.

After the incident took place on January 7, police looked at CCTV footages from the shop as well sa nearby areas. While the accused were wearing masks inside the shop, nearby CCTV cameras caught them remove the masks and run. The police then shared the images with other police stations. Following this, UP STF officials got in touch with Mira Road police. With the help of two informers, two accused were nabbed. During questioning, they led the police to the third accused.

The accused were allegedly planning another heist in Lucknow. Another accused is still on the run.

Mira Road police have taken transit remand and the accused will be produced before Thane court after they arrive at Mira Road.