6-year-old found dead inside bucket: Accused arrested in Bihar

Thane: The suspect, who was wanted for allegedly raping and murdering the six-year-old girl in Bhiwandi, was arrested in Bihar on Sunday. According to the police, the accused is being brought to the city for further investigation. HT Image

On Friday, The body of a six-year-old girl was found dumped inside a bucket in a locked room in Bhiwandi. The incident occurred in a chawl at Dhapasi Pada in the Fenegaon area, and it came to light after the residents complained of a foul smell and informed the police.

“Two teams were tracking the accused for the past three days. After the accused was identified, a team was immediately dispatched to his hometown in Bihar,” an officer from Bhiwandi police station said. “The man stayed in that area, however, only one woman saw him and gave us a detailed description of his face for a sketch.”

“With all the technical investigations, dump data records, CCTV footage, the accused was identified,” the officer said, adding that he was seen boarding an outstation train.

After the preliminary postmortem report revealed that the child was raped before her murder, the police added section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of POCSO in the FIR.

The viscera of the victim have been preserved, and the final postmortem report is yet to come to get the information about the exact cause of death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON